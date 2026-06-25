Buffalo Bills, O’Cyrus Torrence Have Mutual Interest in Contract Extension

The Buffalo Bills lost one of their starting offensive linemen this offseason when left guard David Edwards signed a four-year, $61 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.

There was also a moment where it appeared starting center Connor McGovern could be on the way out as well. Thankfully, he ended up signing a team-friendly deal, agreeing to a four-year, $52 million extension.

Buffalo has options to replace Edwards, with Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett fighting for the starting spot next to McGovern. Both have the ability to start, which should keep the offensive line strong again in 2026. As for 2027, they could be in danger of losing another key starter.

Right guard O’Cyrus Torrence, who has been a starter since being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, is entering the final year of his deal. He isn’t an elite player, but neither was Edwards, who secured a massive deal. That leads to some concern about Torrence’s future, especially with minimal cap space to work with.

Will Bills extend O’Cyrus Torrence?

Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There’s reason for hope when it comes to Torrence’s long-term future, with ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg saying that both Torrence and the Bills have shown mutual interest in an extension.

”There has been interest from both sides in keeping the Bills' starting right guard for the past three seasons around for years to come. Unlike last year, when Buffalo addressed a variety of contract extensions in the spring, it prioritized deals impacting this upcoming season,” Getzenberg.

“Torrence was present for all of the offseason workouts open to the media and, as far back as January, expressed his understanding of the business side of the league. General manager Brandon Beane has a history of getting extensions done just before or early in the season.”

Brandon Beane has been good when it comes to hammering out deals that seem unlikely, with the most recent example being in 2025 when they locked up James Cook.

Throughout the offseason, it seemed as though there wouldn’t be any way of getting Cook signed to a long-term deal but they were able to agree to a four-year, $48 million extension during training camp. Like McGovern’s deal, Cook signed a contract that was favorable for the team, although his was much more of a steal when compared to other elite running backs.

The good news is that even without a deal, Torrence is set to man the right guard position again in 2026, but we shouldn’t be shocked if a deal is announced at some point this summer.

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