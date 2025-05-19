Former Ohio State QB Will Howard Receives Concerning Outlook With Steelers
New Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and national champion with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Will Howard, may have had his entire NFL career flipped upside down before it ever truly got started.
For what it’s worth, many Steelers fans (who often double as Ohio State fans) are excited about Howard’s prospects with the team, especially without Aaron Rodgers officially in the picture. If Rodgers does stay away from Pittsburgh, there’s a solid chance Howard sees the field at some point during the 2025 season.
However, that looks less and less likely. According to various reports, Rodgers is expected to join the Steelers officially as soon as by the end of May. As long as the 41-year-old quarterback stays healthy, he won’t be giving many reps to backup, and present starter, Mason Rudolph, let alone to the rookie Howard, who was drafted in the sixth round.
But the Hall of Fame shadow cast from Rodgers isn’t the only thing working against the former Kansas State Wildcat and Buckeye. Many speculate that the Steelers are playing a long game at the quarterback position, which includes future plans in the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh.
Pro Football Network's Brentley Weissman isn’t the only draft analyst speculating that the Steelers will target a first-round quarterback in next year’s draft. With names like Arch Manning, Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier, Cade Klubnik, and LaNorris Sellers topping a promising class, it makes sense for the Steelers to want in on a potential franchise quarterback in the draft hosted by their city.
Further, the Steelers have a lot of draft capital in next year’s draft. Pittsburgh has 12 picks in 2026 thanks to trades and compensatory picks. It’s an ambitious idea, but the Steelers might be thinking of going all in on Aaron Rodgers in 2025 before going all in on his successor next spring.
If that’s the case, Howard’s time in Pittsburgh won’t be very eventful. At the end of the day, he’s a sixth-round quarterback in a league that is constantly looking for first-rounders to save them from obscurity.
For Howard to have a successful career at the next level, he’ll need opportunities. From the outside looking in, it’s difficult to forecast what opportunities he’ll get in Pittsburgh if they execute any portion of these speculated plans.