Ohio State Buckeyes Former Star WR Mentioned in New NFL Rumors
As we learned earlier this week, former Ohio State standout wide receiver Chris Olave could be on the move soon as trade rumors surrounding the electric, deep-threat receiver have begun to circulate. According to Andrew Fillipponi and Adam Crowley at 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, the Steelers have shown interest in the 24-year-old receiver.
The fourth-year receiver being the center of trade rumors comes as no surprise given the state of the New Orleans Saints' roster outlook and future finances. Following Derek Carr's recent retirement announcement, the Saints look to be headed for a rough season.
Currently, the Saints have invested mid-to-late-round picks in quarterbacks over the past three years. Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough are the most likely options to compete for the starting quarterback role in 2025. Trading for a new quarterback seems unlikely given the Atlanta Falcons would be understandably unwilling to trade Kirk Cousins to a division rival. On the street, there’s Aaron Rodgers, but he seems to be deciding between playing for the Steelers or retiring.
With a rough quarterback situation and three years of exciting but fractured play from Olave due to injuries, moving on from the former Buckeye is an understandable move for a franchise that seems due for a rebuild period.
While Olave could fit into the mix in Pittsburgh, reports do seem to indicate that the Steelers merely checked on his availability, and a trade deal doesn’t appear to be imminent. According to Steelers Now’s Adam Saunders, the talks between Pittsburgh and New Orleans are “extremely preliminary.”
Whether or not the Steelers pursue Olave remains to be seen, but other receiver-needy teams may be interested in calling New Orleans if he is indeed available. Teams such as the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and potentially others might be inclined to give Saints’ general manager Mickey Loomis a call.
They’ll have to consider Olave’s injury history while crafting the deal, however. Olave has started in just 28 games in his three-year NFL career, and has only started in 10 or more games once, in 2023. Still, he’s posted two 1,000-yard seasons and has just under 200 receptions and 10 touchdown catches to his name.
It is worth noting that New Orleans has picked up Olave’s 5th-year option. Even with a bleak outlook for the Saints’ offense in 2025, they may simply tell any team that calls ‘no’ as they prepare for the season ahead.