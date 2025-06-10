Former Ohio State Star No-Shows Team's Minicamp Amid Contract Dispute and Trade Rumors
Former Ohio State star receiver Terry McLaurin is not at minicamp for the Washington Commanders on Tuesday as he is still in search of a new deal from the organization, as first reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
According to Mike Garafolo, McLaurin will receive over $100k in fines during this hold out.
McLaurin, who is entering the final season of a three-year, $70 million extension. SI’s Albert Breer has reported that McLaurin is seeking a $30 million per year deal, which would make him one of the league’s highest-paid wide receivers alongside players such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyreek Hill.
The former Buckeye has been a consistent force for the Washington franchise since he was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s recorded at least 77 receptions, 1,000 yards, and four touchdowns in each of the past five seasons, all while the organization cycled through one poor starter at quarterback to another.
With 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels throwing him the ball, McLaurin boosted his production in the most important statistic, scoring a career-high 13 touchdown passes. The QB-WR duo is already one of the most dangerous in the entire NFL, but it can only continue to do so if McLaurin receives a new contract.
McLaurin has been named in several trade rumors, but it seems unlikely that Washington will want to break up its young core so quickly.
The Commanders are in minicamp until June 12th. Washington will begin training camp in mid-to-late July with dates to be announced soon.