Former Ohio State Star Mentioned in Blockbuster NFL Trade Idea
Former Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been listed in a blockbuster trade idea that could shake up two NFL teams' rosters.
The trade sends McLaurin, Austin Ekeler, and a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Washington Commanders to the New York Jets for Breece Hall and a 2026 second-round pick.
McLaurin is unhappy with his contract situation with the Commanders, as he enters the final year of his deal.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has reported that McLaurin is seeking a contract worth around $30 million per year.
McLaurin is producing at an elite level, as he's had five-straight 1,000-yard seasons. In the 2024 season, he was a second-team All-Pro selection. He hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.
If traded to the Jets, McLaurin would join another former Ohio State star wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, forming one of the best receiver duos in the NFL.
McLaurin is a consistent wide receiver in his prime and is deserving of a big contract. If the former Ohio State star isn't going to get the extension from the Commanders, a trade may be the solution.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State, Ryan Day Projected to Land Elite 2026 OL Recruit
MORE: Elite Ohio State Recruit Doesn't Hold Back on Buckeyes Coach
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Put on Notice With Brutally Honest Take
MORE: Ohio State Coach Stamps Massive Label on Unexpected Weapon
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Tight End Projected to Make School History Twice