Former Ohio State Star Mentioned in Blockbuster NFL Trade Idea

Former Ohio State star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been named in a blockbuster trade proposal.

Ben Cooper

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Former Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been listed in a blockbuster trade idea that could shake up two NFL teams' rosters.

The trade sends McLaurin, Austin Ekeler, and a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Washington Commanders to the New York Jets for Breece Hall and a 2026 second-round pick.

McLaurin is unhappy with his contract situation with the Commanders, as he enters the final year of his deal.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has reported that McLaurin is seeking a contract worth around $30 million per year.

McLaurin is producing at an elite level, as he's had five-straight 1,000-yard seasons. In the 2024 season, he was a second-team All-Pro selection. He hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.

If traded to the Jets, McLaurin would join another former Ohio State star wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, forming one of the best receiver duos in the NFL.

McLaurin is a consistent wide receiver in his prime and is deserving of a big contract. If the former Ohio State star isn't going to get the extension from the Commanders, a trade may be the solution.

Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

