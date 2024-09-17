Highlighting The Former Ohio State Buckeyes Standouts In NFL Week 2
While Ohio State Football enjoyed a bye last week, Buckeyes fans were able to watch former players of the program light it up in Week 2 of the NFL season.
Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was not the only alumni to have a standout performance in Week 2, so here's a few more Buckeyes who found success:
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
After a slow start to the 2024 NFL season, Smith-Njigba exploded in Week 2 and helped propel the Seattle Seahawks over the New England Patriots.
The 2023 first-round pick led Seattle in targets with 12, while recording 117 receiving yards. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubbs has found a way to unlock the potential of the rising star, and Smith-Njigba will likely be a core piece of the offense for the rest of the season.
Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Denzel Ward continues to dominate as the top cornerback for one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns.
The former Buckeyes standout was targeted four times and allowed only one catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ward finished with a PFF grade of 90.4, which ranked 11th amongst all cornerbacks.
J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers
Dobbins, a highly-touted running back coming out of Ohio State, has finally gotten to prove himself in the NFL after dealing with numerous injuries.
The Chargers lead back rushed for 131 yards on 17 attempts and scored off a 43-yard run late in the first half. His recent success on the ground fits perfectly with head coach Jim Harbaugh's run-first mentality, as Dobbins leads the NFL in rushing yards with 266.
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
QB1 keeps doing QB1 things in the NFL.
The former Ohio State gunslinger threw for 260 yards and a touchdown in the Houston Texans' Sunday night victory over the Chicago Bears. Stroud has completely turned around Houston's franchise after being selected No. 2 overall in 2023 and has solidified himself as a top quarterback in the NFL.
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have shocked the NFL world after two weeks, and Chris Olave has helped in leading the offensive surge.
Olave caught four passes for a total of 81 receiving yard and drew a team high six targets in the Saints' victory over the Dallas Cowboys. With newly-hired offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak calling plays, the former Buckeyes wideout is bound for career-high numbers in 2024.