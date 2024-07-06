An Ohio State NFL Offense Would Be Nearly Unstoppable
Ohio State is well known around the NFL for putting some of the best wide receivers into the league. The 33rd Team has begun posting on X some hypothetical college specific NFL offenses in recent times. At the very beginning of July, they posted an All-USC offense and turned to the Buckeyes on Friday.
No offense is completely unstoppable, but this group of former Ohio State players feels about as close as you can get. Here is how the group has faired in recent times in the NFL.
QB - C.J. Stroud
Stroud is coming off a stellar rookie season where he happened to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Houston Texans' quarterback has quickly established himself as one of the elite young quarterbacks in the league and is on the trajectory to being Houston's franchise quarterback for many years to come.
Last season, the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and posted a 63.9 percent completion percentage. He also only threw five interceptions.
Stroud gives this hypothetical Ohio State team a massive advantage from the start.
WR - Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets wide receiver is highly regarded in the NFL and has been the Jets best receiver for several seasons. Unfortunately for Wilson, the immediate injury to Aaron Rodgers last season did not leave him with an ideal quarterback situation in New York.
Despite lacking a true NFL-caliber starting quarterback, Wilson was still able to catch 95 passes for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson has the chance to increase his production this coming season with hopefully a better quarterback situation.
Wilson is an excellent first wide receiver for this group.
WR - Chris Olave
Olave is the top wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and offers the NFC South team a significant deep-threat. Last season, he had 87 receptions for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns.
Wilson and Olave were a dangerous one-two punch in college and teaming up once again would offer the same trouble for opposing secondaries.
WR - Terry McLaurin
McLaurin is the veteran wide receiver in this group at 28-years-old. The Washington Commanders star receiver has unfortunately been on a team with the lack of strong quarterback play for a while. Things may be trending in the right direction though after the Commanders selected Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with the second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Last year, "Scary Terry" was still able to haul in 79 passes for 1,002 yards and four touchdowns. Not only would he offer this hypothetical team leadership and quality receiving ability, but McLaurin has always been willing to do whatever is needed to help his team.
WR - Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Smith-Njigba had a quiet first half of his rookie season last year with the Seattle Seahawks. A lot of this probably had to do with the injury-stricken season at Ohio State the year prior and finally getting back to the field. Fortunately for Smith-Njigba, the second half of the season improved and he was able to showcase his extraordinary talent.
The natural slot receiver had 63 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns last season. He will only look to improve those numbers this coming season.
What Smith-Njigba would provide this group is plenty of ability out of the slot and he would likely benefit from the attention on Wilson and Olave just has he did when all three played together a few years ago.
WR - Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harrison Jr. was stuffed in the bottom corner of this graphic as the fifth wide receiver coming off the bench, likely because he is a rookie and has not played a game in the NFL yet. That being said, he has the potential to be the best of all five. He was the first receiver selected in this year's draft for good reason. The Arizona Cardinals will greatly benefit from his services.
In his final season with the Buckeyes, MHJ caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. Although he was able to match his impressive touchdown mark from the previous season, the rest of his stats were slightly down due to Kyle McCord at quarterback instead of C.J. Stroud. With Stroud, he had 77 receptions for 1,263 yards.
Due to his size, speed and excellent body control, the rookie wide receiver would potentially be able to become the alpha in this wide receiver room.
RB - Ezekiel Elliott
The weakest part of this hypothetical offense is the running back spot. Ezekiel Elliott recently returned to the Dallas Cowboys after serving as the backup running back in New England last season.
Last year, Elliott managed to pick up 642 yards and three touchdowns on the ground on 184 carries. This was certainly a different year for Elliott compared to 2022 with Dallas, where he ran for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns on 231 carries.
There is a good chance that if a list like this is created next season, either TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins will be the running back listed on this team.
The Buckeyes certainly have a lot of talented skill position players in the league and that list will only grow following the 2025 NFL Draft.