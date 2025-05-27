Ohio State Buckeyes Star RB Pair Receive New 2025 NFL Projections
Ohio State Buckeyes fans are excited to see running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson at the next level. The two second-round picks have a wealth of potential among a deep class of rookie backs looking to make their mark on the NFL.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay took a stab at predicting the statistical output for both rookies this season. The predictions are a bit on the conservative side, but they are solid benchmarks that both backs could reasonably achieve in their first NFL campaigns.
Starting with Henderson, he’ll have to share time with Rhomandre Stevenson in New England, but that shouldn’t limit his opportunities to impress in Year 1. Henderson figures to play the lightning role to Stevenson’s thunder, catching passes out of the backfield and hitting outside runs on earlier downs.
Henderson is a home-run threat on an offense that hasn’t scored much over the past few seasons. Still, the Patriots look like they’ve found a franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. As long as the New England offense continues to grow around its young, promising players, Henderson will be able to take full advantage of his opportunities.
Still, Kay predicted his rookie statline to read 189 carries, 799 yards, and four touchdowns with 43 receptions, 302 yards, and three touchdowns. Clearing 200 touches with over 1,100 yards from scrimmage would be a solid first season for Henderson. Of course, Buckeye fans wouldn’t be surprised to see him eclipse those numbers.
As for Judkins, his role with the Cleveland Browns works more in his favor. Judkins figures to be the team’s answer for the departed Nick Chubb, who became one of the league’s top backs in seven seasons with the Browns. Of course, his career was mired by injuries, so hopefully Jerome Ford or another back in the future can keep Judkins from eating too many carries.
Nonetheless, Judkins has more opportunities than his former teammate to break out as a rookie. He’ll be the bellcow back in an offense that wants to establish a dominant rushing attack, though it’s not as if the Browns have much of a choice given the team’s quarterback situation.
Teams could catch on quickly and stunt Judkins' production, but that’s not a total guarantee. Kay predicted Judkins would finish his campaign with 213 carries for 889 yards and six touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 283 yards, and another score.
I think most Cleveland and Ohio State fans would be a bit surprised if Judkins didn’t clear the 1,000-yard rushing mark in his first season. After all, it’d be understandable if the Browns force-fed Judkins early in the season. Again, Judkins’ numbers aren’t too different from Henderson’s here, and the latter is expected to have a split role while Judkins will likely be a more consistent presence in his offense’s backfield.