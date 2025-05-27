Ohio State Buckeyes WR Jeremiah Smith Receives Major Honor
Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith joins Alabama star Ryan Williams on the cover of College Football 26.
Smith had an incredible freshman season and has become one of the biggest stars in college football. He was a dynamic weapon for the Buckeyes on their run to becoming National Champions.
Smith hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on six attempts.
The 19-year-old is extremely talented and is poised to have another great season for the Buckeyes. However, he will have to establish chemistry with a new quarterback as Will Howard heads to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ohio State is having a quarterback battle between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. The winner of the starting quarterback job will have one of the nation's best receivers to target.
Smith's reliability as a weapon will help either quarterback transition into becoming a starter.
Smith and the Buckeyes are looking to repeat as National Champions in the upcoming season. Smith is well deserving of being on the College Football 26 cover and he is among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.
