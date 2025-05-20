Former Ohio State Football Star Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Physical Appearance Is Turning Heads
Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. didn't have the rookie campaign many expected the top-five pick would after being the best receiver in college football in 2023 for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
He struggled to find much traction with quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals did manage to win eight games and went 6-3 at home, so there were some positives as they at least improved and were a fringe playoff team. They also outscored opponents by 21 points on the year.
In 2024, Harrison Jr. had 62 receptions for 885 yards and 8 touchdowns. For most receivers, that's a strong season, but for the No. 4 overall pick, the expectations were far higher.
That said, MHJ should be expected to explode in 2025, partially due to the experience under his belt and partially due to a full offseason to get his body in NFL shape. Let's just say he did exactly that.
"Some extra protein for sure," Harrison Jr. slid in there at the end of the clip too. He also spoke about how he had just been eating more than he did at the collegiate level, which isn't overly shocking to hear from the young star.
Just 22 years old, Harrison Jr. was the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner in 2023 and the Big Ten Most Valuable Player in 2023 as well, showing some incredible talent at the collegiate level for Ohio State football. His catch radius at 6-foot-3 coupled with his freakish athleticism made him a nightmare for opposing defensive backs.
The Cardinals juiced up their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding Walter Nolen, a defensive tackle from Ole Miss who ESPN thinks could start right out of the gate with their first-round pick, and Will Johnson, a cornerback from Michigan in the second round. Given their impact and the rising stardom of Harrison Jr., expect the Cardinals to at least contend for a playoff spot in a competitive NFC this upcoming season.