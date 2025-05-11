Pittsburgh Steelers Signing Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star
The Pittsburgh Steelerscontinue their tear of adding former Ohio State Buckeyes to their team.
The Steelers, who compete in the AFC North, which is among the best divisions in football, drafted two Buckeyes, reuniting quarterback Will Howard with defensive end Jack Sawyer. Both are expected to have an impact for the Steelers this upcoming season.
However, they aren't stopping there. It was announced on Sunday that the Steelers are signing Trey Sermon, who last played for the Indianapolis Colts. Long-time Steelers star Cam Heyward is also from Ohio State.
The 6-foot back, Sermon, started his career with the San Francisco 49ers, totaling 167 yards as a rookie. He then had a short stint with the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Indianapolis, where he played 31 games, starting three of those, throughout the last two seasons. Sermon has had 505 rushing yards and 22 receptions for another 138 receiving yards in his four-year NFL career.
Now, he'll look to continue that in Pittsburgh, and he seems thankful for the opportunity.
Sermon started his collegiate career at Oklahoma, spending three seasons there when the Sooners were in the Big 12. He had his best season in 2018, totaling 947 yards and 13 touchdowns. Transferring to Ohio State for his final season in the college ranks, Sermon ended with 4 touchdowns on 870 yards. He was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The upside Sermon had was certainly there although he's struggled to gain traction in the NFL. Sermon will now battle for a spot on the roster, and he will have several players to beat out in training camp and preseason action. The starter is expected to be Jaylen Warren with Kenneth Gainwell behind him. Cordarrelle Patterson and Evan Hull are also on the roster.
That said, the Steelers are unlikely to keep five backs so hopefully Sermon can make his presence known early and often.