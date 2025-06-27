Buckeyes Now

Saints Send Heartfelt Chris Olave Message on Friday

The New Orleans Saints sent out a heartfelt message to former Ohio State star Chris Olave.

Ben Cooper

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) makes a catch against Michigan State Spartans in the second quarter during their NCAA College football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. Osu21msu Kwr 25
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) makes a catch against Michigan State Spartans in the second quarter during their NCAA College football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. Osu21msu Kwr 25 / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints sent out a heartfelt message to former Ohio State star Chris Olave on Friday to celebrate his birthday.

Olave is celebrating his 25th birthday and entering his fourth season in the NFL. He was a 1,000-yard receiver in his first two seasons, but he had just 400 yards in the 2024 season, as he only appeared in eight games.

While at Ohio State, Olave played at a high level. In his senior season, he hauled in 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He has continued to succeed at the NFL level, establishing himself as a true wide receiver one. However, the Saints as a whole haven't had much success since Olave has been drafted.

The 25-year-old will be working with a new quarterback in the upcoming season as Derek Carr retired. New Orleans drafted Tyler Shough in the second round, who will likely be the starter for the Saints.

The former Ohio State star will need to build up chemistry with his new quarterback, but as long as he can stay on the field, he should have a productive season and go over 1,000 yards once again.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Out on Elite Defender to Big Ten Threat

MORE: Chiefs' Josh Simmons Receives Strong Comparison From Jason Kelce

MORE: Analyst Reveals Concerning NIL News for Ohio State Buckeyes

MORE: New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave Truly a Trade Candidate?

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Spurned by Top Recruit in Shocking Twist

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Buckeyes In The NFL