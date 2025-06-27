Saints Send Heartfelt Chris Olave Message on Friday
The New Orleans Saints sent out a heartfelt message to former Ohio State star Chris Olave on Friday to celebrate his birthday.
Olave is celebrating his 25th birthday and entering his fourth season in the NFL. He was a 1,000-yard receiver in his first two seasons, but he had just 400 yards in the 2024 season, as he only appeared in eight games.
While at Ohio State, Olave played at a high level. In his senior season, he hauled in 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He has continued to succeed at the NFL level, establishing himself as a true wide receiver one. However, the Saints as a whole haven't had much success since Olave has been drafted.
The 25-year-old will be working with a new quarterback in the upcoming season as Derek Carr retired. New Orleans drafted Tyler Shough in the second round, who will likely be the starter for the Saints.
The former Ohio State star will need to build up chemistry with his new quarterback, but as long as he can stay on the field, he should have a productive season and go over 1,000 yards once again.
