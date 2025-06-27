Analyst Reveals Concerning NIL News for Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been one of the top recruiting schools in the country for decades, and that has only intensified under head coach Ryan Day. However, thanks to NIL, things may be about to become more difficult for Ohio State in that department.
As a result of the recent House vs. NCAA settlement, schools will now have a budget that they can put toward NIL, which somewhat levels the playing field. Yes, the Buckeyes will still have a competitive advantage, but perhaps not as much as previously.
Ryan Stano of Scarlet & Game has explained his concerns with the new rules from Ohio State's perspective, noting that the Buckeyes will likely be spending a good chunk of their available NIL money on players already on their roster.
As a result, Ohio State may not be able to splurge as much on recruiting.
"The Ohio State Buckeyes might be going a little cheap when it comes to using NIL on recruits, but this is something that Ohio State football fans are going to have to get used to, because this is clearly a philosophy that Ryan Day is going to keep moving forward," Stano wrote.
Will this stop the Buckeyes from dominating the recruiting circuit? No, but there is no question that it will make things more complicated for Day and Co. and will result in the staff having to become much more creative with its funding.
"Ohio State believes that the best approach to NIL is to keep the guys they have on the roster happy and playing well," Stano added. "The top priority for a recruit can't be the amount of NIL money they are going to get. If that is their top priority, Day won't pursue them any further."
That is sure to worry some Buckeyes fans, but keep this in mind: Ohio State is not the only school that will have to follow these new guidelines.
Chances are, the Buckeyes will be just fine.
