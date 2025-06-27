Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Out on Elite Defender to Big Ten Threat
As we slowly approach the dog days of the summer, the Ohio State Buckeyes have continued their quest on the 2026 recruiting trail. However, the program received some unfortunate news this week about an intriguing defensive prospect.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday that 2026 four-star EDGE Jackson Ford has commitment to Penn State over the head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
Ford is the No. 31 EDGE prospect in the 2026 class and a top-10 player in the state of Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The highly-touted defender took an official visit to Columbus earlier this month, but opted to stay close to home and commit to the Nittany Lions.
Luckily for Day, he was able to land a elite EDGE prospect in the current recruiting cycle with Khary Wilder, who was recently named the On3 MVP award at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge.
Despite not landing Ford as addition depth in the class, the Buckeyes remain in the running for multiple four-star EDGE prospect, including Carter Meadows, Jake Kreul, and KJ Ford. Both Meadows and Kreul are consensus top-10 players at their position in the 2026 class, while Ford is the No. 11 EDGE, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
