Buckeyes Now

Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Opens Up About Ohio State's Will Howard

Pittsburgh Steelers' legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger spoke highly of his former team's selection of Ohio State Buckeye Will Howard.

Dylan Feltovich

Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in attendance as the Steelers host the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in attendance as the Steelers host the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following the completion of the 2025 NFL Draft, Ohio State Buckeye fans were able to see 15 of the program's star players from last season find new homes at the next level, including star quarterback Will Howard.

Despite falling to day three of the draft, Howard is already receiving praise from former legends of his new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. In an episode of the Footbahlin podcast, the two-time Super Bowl winner said he was excited about the team's selection of Howard.

"I'm really excited about this pick," said Roethlisberger. "I just saw the clip of where he got the call. To me that’s a love of the game. Not caring where you're getting drafted not caring what round you're getting drafted being excited to get to the NFL. That’s what you want.”

After transferring to Ohio State following the 2023-24 season, Howard quickly became a stable to the program's National Title run last season. He threw for over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns in his one season with the Buckeyes, along with rushing for seven touchdowns. His incredible play throughout last season helped boost his draft stock in the 2025 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the sixth round by the Steelers.

Howard will step into a great spot with Pittsburgh, as the longtime AFC North powerhouse's quarterback room lacks talent. The current room features Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, which puts the former Buckeye in the mix to become the starting quarterback in 2025 barring any free agency moves from the team.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage

MORE: Predicting Who Ryan Day Will Name Ohio State Buckeyes' Starting QB

MORE: Ohio State HC Exposes the Buckeyes' Secret to Recruiting

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Make Coaching Change Following Investigation

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Still Looking for One Position in Transfer Portal

MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day Discloses More Compelling News on QB Battle

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/Buckeyes In The NFL