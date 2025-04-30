Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Opens Up About Ohio State's Will Howard
Following the completion of the 2025 NFL Draft, Ohio State Buckeye fans were able to see 15 of the program's star players from last season find new homes at the next level, including star quarterback Will Howard.
Despite falling to day three of the draft, Howard is already receiving praise from former legends of his new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. In an episode of the Footbahlin podcast, the two-time Super Bowl winner said he was excited about the team's selection of Howard.
"I'm really excited about this pick," said Roethlisberger. "I just saw the clip of where he got the call. To me that’s a love of the game. Not caring where you're getting drafted not caring what round you're getting drafted being excited to get to the NFL. That’s what you want.”
After transferring to Ohio State following the 2023-24 season, Howard quickly became a stable to the program's National Title run last season. He threw for over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns in his one season with the Buckeyes, along with rushing for seven touchdowns. His incredible play throughout last season helped boost his draft stock in the 2025 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the sixth round by the Steelers.
Howard will step into a great spot with Pittsburgh, as the longtime AFC North powerhouse's quarterback room lacks talent. The current room features Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, which puts the former Buckeye in the mix to become the starting quarterback in 2025 barring any free agency moves from the team.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Predicting Who Ryan Day Will Name Ohio State Buckeyes' Starting QB
MORE: Ohio State HC Exposes the Buckeyes' Secret to Recruiting
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Make Coaching Change Following Investigation
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Still Looking for One Position in Transfer Portal
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day Discloses More Compelling News on QB Battle