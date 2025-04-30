Ohio State HC Exposes the Buckeyes' Secret to Recruiting
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the best recruiting schools in the country, and that was on full display as Ohio State won the national championship this past season.
Yes, the Buckeyes did have some key transfers help along the way, such as quarterback Will Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins and safety Caleb Downs, but for the most part, Ohio State was a homegrown football team, and head coach Ryan Day takes pride in that.
Day also relishes the fact that the Buckeyes did not lose a single scholarship player during the spring transfer portal, and he revealed the secret Ohio State employs on the recruiting trail that prevents players from departing.
"And the other part of it is when we recruit guys now, we want guys who want to be at Ohio State," Day told reporters. "If we have to talk you into coming to Ohio State, if money is the first thing you’re looking for, this isn’t the right place for you."
In the new NIL era where recruits are essentially treated like NFL free agents, it can become difficult to land—and retain—players, but Day has clearly found a winning formula.
"And if people choose Ohio State because they want to come to Ohio State, they’re more likely to stay. That’s just a philosophy we’ve had here for a long time, but now more than ever because of the way things are," Day added. "Guys enjoy being at Ohio State. They like being here. So, as long as they’re being valued, then they’re going to stay because they know the development.”
Day has widely been acclaimed for his dealings with his players, and there is no doubt that everyone seems to love playing for the 46-year-old.
Clearly, Day has played a vital role in forging a positive environment for everyone in Columbus, and ith as paid major dividends.
