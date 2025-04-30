Ohio State Buckeyes Still Looking for One Position in Transfer Portal
Ohio State prides itself developing talent and sending that talent to the NFL.
Defensive line coach Larry Johnson arguably might be the best assistant coach on the Buckeyes' staff at doing just that. He had four of his defensive linemen enter the 2025 NFL Draft and all four of them were selected, highlighted by defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, who was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the first round.
There's a next man up mentality within the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Both Johnson and head coach Ryan Day preach that. But that doesn't mean Ohio State shouldn't do what it can to have the best and fullest roster it can.
Defensive tackle needs help in the form of depth. The Buckeyes had Williams and Ty Hamilton, two long-time starters, get drafted. Their spots are likely filled by Kayden McDonald and Eddrick Houston. But the giant question that hangs over the Buckeyes' head.
Who's behind them?
"We are [and] we have," Day answered when asked if Ohio State was actively looking for a defensive tackle in the transfer portal. "But we want to make sure [when] we bring somebody in, it has to be an upgrade to what we have.
"We're not just going to do it to do it. I think that we have looked and we're going to continue to look, but we're not just going to bring in someone just to do that."
To answer the question on the surface, the Buckeyes do have names behind their likely starters. Tywone Malone, Jason Moore, Will Smith Jr., Trajen Odom, Eric Mensah and Jarquez Carter all have their hats in the ring to earn playing time.
On paper, that's eight names. Sounds like plenty, right? The problem is a lack of experience. Ohio State has to replace a combined 54 starts between Hamilton and Williams. That's a lot of football.
The Buckeyes hosted a few names and were a finalist for a few players in the portal, but they all chose elsewhere. A key loss was former defensive tackle Hero Kanu, who transferred to Texas after the national championship.
Ohio State has a few months to figure things out before its preseason camp starts in August. While there's time to figure things out, the answer to the question remains unknown.