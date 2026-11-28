Ohio State's 2026 season has come apart, and the calls for change in Columbus are getting louder.

Saturday's 31-28 loss at Nebraska gave the Buckeyes their fourth loss and ended any realistic hope of a College Football Playoff berth.

Around the internet, rumors have swirled on if Day's time as the Buckeyes' head coach.

One opinion that picked up a bit of traction was Lindy's Sports writer Cole Shelton, who went further than most after the loss, arguing in a new column that Ohio State should fire head coach Ryan Day.

That's a striking position for a coach who won a national championship two seasons ago. But Shelton's main point is simple: a program with this much talent should be winning more than it is.

A season that fell apart

The Buckeyes opened 2026 with one of the deepest rosters in the country and real title expectations. Instead, the Nebraska defeat was their fourth of the year.

Injuries are part of the story. Starting quarterback Julian Sayin went down, and Shelton writes that neither Luke Fahey nor Tavien St. Clair was ready to replace him. Still, he doesn't think the quarterback situation explains everything that went wrong.

Timeouts at the wrong time

Shelton's sharpest criticism is aimed at Day's game management.

In Lincoln, Day used his first timeout of the second half less than three minutes into the third quarter. He called another on a third-and-17 with almost 13 minutes to play. When Nebraska got the ball back late in the fourth quarter, Ohio State had no way to stop the clock.

Shelton notes that the same problem showed up earlier in the season against Texas, when poor timeout management helped open the door for a fourth-quarter comeback.

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Shelton also questions the offensive plan. Many consider Jeremiah Smith the best receiver in college football, and with a backup quarterback playing, Shelton argues the Buckeyes should have run the offense through him.

They didn't do it nearly often enough.

"The Game" question

Shelton's larger argument is about how Day performs when the stakes are highest. He points to the 2024 title season, when Ohio State lost to a weak Michigan team, as proof that Day can get outcoached even in his best years. Despite regularly ranking among the top four programs in talent, the Buckeyes have won one championship since Day replaced Urban Meyer in 2019.

Day's teams have been consistently strong in the regular season. But in Shelton's view, strong isn't the standard at Ohio State. Titles are, and no coach has done less with more.

Day needs to change, but firing him is premature

Shelton isn't wrong about the problems. The timeout management against Nebraska was hard to watch, and a coach with Day's experience shouldn't make that mistake twice in one season. Not feeding Smith with a backup quarterback on the field is just as hard to defend.

Still, firing a coach two seasons after a national championship is a much bigger step than criticizing his game management. Losing Sayin changed this season, and I'm not ready to judge Day's whole tenure on a year shaped by an injury at the most important position on the field.

For me, the real question is whether Day is willing to change. That could mean handing more game-management responsibility to his staff, or building the offense around his best player no matter who is at quarterback. If he can't make those adjustments, Shelton's argument will only get stronger.

What Day said after the loss

After the game, Day said the team would turn its attention to Michigan and then “evaluate everything” once the season ends. He called the loss a team failure rather than one group's fault and acknowledged that the defense did not play well.

Michigan is next

Ohio State closes the regular season at Michigan on Saturday. Beat the Wolverines, and Day heads into the offseason with something to build on.

Lose, and Shelton's case becomes much harder to dismiss.