Ryan Day has a 2-4 record against Michigan as Ohio State’s head coach, and the Buckeyes haven’t beaten the Wolverines at home since 2018.

There’s an opportunity for Ohio State to end that drought on Saturday and somewhat salvage what has been a disappointing regular season. But doing so will require the Buckeyes to overcome several of the issues that have plagued them throughout the second half of the season.

Already enduring his worst season as Ohio State’s head coach, Day could find his future with the program in jeopardy with another loss to Michigan.

Putting the Current Record Aside

At 7-4, this is the worst record the Buckeyes have had in 11 games since 2011. But Day said that can’t be the focus heading into this weekend.

“If we're gonna focus on our record of what's gone on before this, it's just gonna take away from this game,” Day said. “This game means so much to this program, means so much to the people of Ohio, means so much to Buckeye Nation, we can't do that. We always say, throw the records out. Now, nobody's proud of what our record is, but that doesn't have anything to do with this game right here. We gotta go on the field and go win this game.”

A win over Michigan wouldn’t erase the shortcomings of this season, but it would allow the Buckeyes to accomplish one of the program’s most important objectives despite falling short of so many others.

Withstanding Michigan’s Defense

The Buckeyes are coming off a loss to Nebraska, while Michigan is riding high after handing UCLA its first loss of the season in triple overtime.

The Wolverines have proved they can’t be overlooked, especially because of their defense.

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Despite having a 6-5 record, the Wolverines have surrendered just 16 touchdowns through 11 games and rank ninth nationally in total defense, allowing just 278.3 yards per game.

Luke Fahey will have his work cut out for him in his first appearance in this rivalry, but the offensive game plan should be simple: Get the ball in the hands of Jeremiah Smith.

Although Smith has scored a touchdown in each of the last two meetings, Michigan has managed to limit him to just 75 receiving yards across his two previous appearances in the rivalry.

But the connection forming between Smith and Fahey is promising, with the wide receiver recording 498 yards and five touchdowns over the last four games.

In what will be Smith’s final game in The Shoe, he has an opportunity to solidify his Heisman Trophy case while helping the Buckeyes secure their first home win over Michigan in eight years.

Overcoming Ohio State’s Defensive Regression

Ohio State’s defense has arguably become a bigger problem than its offense.

After allowing just 13.4 points per game through their first seven games, the Buckeyes have given up an average of 30.3 points over their last four matchups.

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, the highest-paid coordinator in college football in 2026, took accountability for the defensive struggles and emphasized the importance of simplifying the scheme against Michigan.

“Certainly, this week, making sure that we're simplifying the responsibilities and the details because we do know this is going to be an emotional week and a physical game where we just have to be able to play as fast as possible,” Patricia said.

Fortunately for Ohio State, Michigan has one of the worst offenses in the country and has scored fewer than 20 points in eight of its 11 games, averaging just 18.3 points per game. If there’s ever a time for Ohio State’s defense to get back on track, it’s Saturday.