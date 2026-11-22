The Nebraska Cornhuskers entered Saturday on a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

After quarterback Anthony Colandrea scored four total touchdowns, Nebraska broke its decade-long streak with a 31-28 win over No. 14 Ohio State.

The loss marks the Buckeyes’ fourth of the season, ending their hopes of the College Football Playoff.

Here are three quotes that stand out after the defeat:

Disappointing Defense

It was the third time this season that the Buckeyes gave up 30 or more points. All of those games resulted in a loss.

Head coach Ryan Day expressed his frustration with the unit that struggled to get Nebraska off the field.

“Disappointed, I think we’re all disappointed in the outcome,” Day said. “We’re not going to win many games giving up 31 points and only getting two stops in the whole game… When you watch a game like this, you’ve got a lot of things that have to change.”

Nebraska held nearly 10 more minutes of possession than Ohio State and converted 10 of 16 third downs. The Huskers out-rushed the Buckeyes 176 yards to 76.

Not Capitalizing on Momentum

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Ohio State trailed by two touchdowns with five minutes remaining in the first half. A 31-yard touchdown pass from Luke Fahey to Jeremiah Smith brought the score to 21-14 at the break; then the Buckeyes tied it up with a touchdown on their opening drive of the third quarter.

While its offense started to gain momentum, Ohio State’s defense couldn’t slow down the Huskers. Nebraska’s first two offensive drives of the fourth quarter resulted in points, and it picked up a crucial first down in the final minute to prevent giving Ohio State one last chance.

Despite its struggles, Day made it clear the loss wasn’t solely on his defense.

“We’re all in this as a team, so we win as a team, and we lose as a team,” he said. “There was a fumble and a turnover in the game on offense, too, so that’s completely unacceptable. There was some penalties again; again, unacceptable. But I do think that there was a lot of fight going on out there. In the middle eight, we caught some momentum, then they were able to get some drives going… we were able to fight through the way the game was going to get a little momentum back, but certainly not enough.”

College Football Playoff Dreams Over

After last week’s win over Northwestern, Ohio State took the field on Saturday with a glimmer of hope regarding its College Football Playoff future.

With the loss, the Buckeyes' national title dreams are almost certainly over.

Offensive lineman Carson Hinzman, who has spent all five years of his college career in Columbus, fought through tears when talking about the disappointment of this season.

“It’s just difficult. You have so many guys that pour their heart into this stuff,” Hinzman said. “It’s difficult to choke down a season like this, especially being a fifth-year senior… it sucks, man. You give everything to a program and people, and to come up short, it’s heartbreaking.”

With the loss, Ohio State sits at a 7-4 record. It’s the first time since 2011 the Buckeyes have fallen in four games in the regular season.

They’ll look to end on a high note in their regular season finale on Saturday, Nov. 28, against Michigan.