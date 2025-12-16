SI

Jayden Daniels Responds to Commanders Benching Him for Rest of 2025 Season

The quarterback wasn’t medically cleared to return this week for the Commanders.

Madison Williams

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was shut down for the rest of the 2025 season since he wasn’t medically cleared to return.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was shut down for the rest of the 2025 season since he wasn’t medically cleared to return. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jayden Daniels has faced a number of obstacles in his second NFL season. He’s dealt with a knee sprain, a hamstring strain and a dislocated elbow this season, with the last injury being the main reason why he has been shut down for the remainder of the 2025 season. The quarterback wasn’t medically cleared to return, and the Commanders are already eliminated from the playoffs, so they want their starter to recover and come back as healthy as ever next season.

Daniels talked to reporters on Tuesday about Washington’s decision to bench him for the rest of the year. He admitted he is “disappointed” but understands the reasoning why.

“It’s obviously disappointing. I’m a competitor, I want to play. But, I wasn’t medically cleared to go. ... Now it’s just focusing on getting healthy and prepare for next year."

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

As for reflecting on the season in general, Daniels said this year was more “frustrating” and “disappointing” than his rookie season. But, he’s taking the opportunity to grow for the future.

“A lot of adversity I’ve dealt with on the field, just trying to learn and move forward.”

Marcus Mariota is set to start for the Commanders in their final three games of the year, which will be against the Eagles, the Cowboys and then the Eagles again. Not a light schedule to end the season.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL