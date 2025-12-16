Jayden Daniels Responds to Commanders Benching Him for Rest of 2025 Season
Jayden Daniels has faced a number of obstacles in his second NFL season. He’s dealt with a knee sprain, a hamstring strain and a dislocated elbow this season, with the last injury being the main reason why he has been shut down for the remainder of the 2025 season. The quarterback wasn’t medically cleared to return, and the Commanders are already eliminated from the playoffs, so they want their starter to recover and come back as healthy as ever next season.
Daniels talked to reporters on Tuesday about Washington’s decision to bench him for the rest of the year. He admitted he is “disappointed” but understands the reasoning why.
“It’s obviously disappointing. I’m a competitor, I want to play. But, I wasn’t medically cleared to go. ... Now it’s just focusing on getting healthy and prepare for next year."
As for reflecting on the season in general, Daniels said this year was more “frustrating” and “disappointing” than his rookie season. But, he’s taking the opportunity to grow for the future.
“A lot of adversity I’ve dealt with on the field, just trying to learn and move forward.”
Marcus Mariota is set to start for the Commanders in their final three games of the year, which will be against the Eagles, the Cowboys and then the Eagles again. Not a light schedule to end the season.