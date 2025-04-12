Dallas Cowboys Showing Interest in Dynamic Ohio State Star
TreVeyon Henderson is a very coveted prospect hedging into the 2025 NFL Draft. Throughout his career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, he showed consistent ability to be an every-down back. His willingness in pass protection stands out amongst all of the draft-eligible backs and his big play ability will pay dividends at the next level.
The only question that remains for Henderson is where he will be playing next year.
On Friday it was revealed that the Dallas Cowboys are among the teams that are most interested in the former Ohio State running back. While he has fielded virtual meetings with “several other teams” he has visited in Dallas, Cincinnati, and Carolina.
Dallas is no stranger to Ohio State running backs. In the 2016 draft, they selected Buckeyes legend Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth overall pick. Their huge investment in the position paid immediate dividends as Elliott nearly eclipsed 2,000 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns in his rookie season.
Times have certainly changed in the NFL as the prospect of taking a running back that high in the draft seems unimaginable. While Henderson is believed to be “one of the most exciting players in the draft” he is still projected as a second-round guy.
Teams would be very hard-pressed to find a player who is more complete than him. While splitting carries last season with Quinshon Judkins, he finished with 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns. It was the second time in his career that he eclipsed the 1,000 yards mark.
The skills that he put on display in 2024 proved that he is NFL-ready. He is regarded by some to be one of the better pass-blocking running backs in college football, but what stands out is his big-play ability. It was never on display more than at the Cotton Bowl in the Semi-Finals against the Texas Longhorns when he broke free on a screen play and went 75 yards to the house.
Henderson is a can't miss prospect and if he were selected to Dallas, he could prove to be a difference maker right away.