Five-Star Ohio State Commit Projected To Flip By Recruiting Expert
As the Ohio State Buckeyes are in the process of competing for a National Championship this season, the future of the program may take a huge hit.
College football insider and recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong predicted five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord to flip his commitment from Ohio State to Auburn on Monday.
The No. 2 cornerback in the 2025 class announced his commitment to the Buckeyes back in Feb. of this year. Since then, Offord took an official visit with the Oregon Ducks during Week 7's battle against the Buckeyes. The momentum for the highly-touted recruit grew throughout the 2024 college football season, as national recruiting analyst Tom Loy also changed his crystal ball prediction from Ohio State to Auburn back in August.
Head coach Ryan Day's 2025 class took a hit in the cornerback department when four-star Blake Woodby announced his decommitment from the Buckeyes in May. Along with Woodby, four-star EDGE Zahir Mathis recently decommitted from the program, which led to the Georgia Bulldogs surpassing Ohio State as the No.1 team in the 2025 recruiting cycle on 247Sports.
Luckily, the Buckeyes have another 2025 five-star cornerback commit in Devin Sanchez. The No.1 cornerback in the 2025 recruiting cycle committed to the Buckeyes earlier this year, but will be the lone prospect at his position if Offord flips to Auburn.
With only one cornerback commit in the 2025 class, Day and the Buckeyes must find other options if the program loses out on Offord. Ohio State's roster features six senior cornerbacks, along with one junior in Davison Igbinosun. Day's 2024 class included five-star Aaron Scott Jr. and two four-stars in Miles Lockhart and Bryce West.