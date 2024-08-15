4 Surprise Ohio State Freshmen Who Could See Time In 2024
A lot of the Ohio State Buckeyes' talk during the preseason has been about the vast amount of returning talent, numerous star transfers or freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. What does need to be discussed a bit further is the potential of numerous talented freshmen getting significant playing time.
Jeremiah Smith is the obvious one, but running back James Peoples is also set to be the No. 3 running back and potentially get some reps behind TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. On the defensive side of the ball, there could be a true freshman to get reps at every position group.
Eddrick Houston
Houston does not look like a true freshman defensive end at 6'3", 270 pounds. The five-star prospect and nation's No. 6 defensive end in the 2024 class is fitting in nicely with the Buckeyes, having just lost his black stripe in fall camp.
Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau are the unquestionable starters at both defensive end spots this season. Behind them, Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson Jr. are next up to get significant reps in the rotation. As the projected fifth edge rusher in the rotation, Houston should still get some "garbage time" snaps at the beginning of the year.
If just one of the top four edge rushers misses any time, then Houston should have a fast-track to more meaningful time on the field. He has a promising future ahead of him on Ohio State's defensive line.
Payton Pierce
Pierce is a tough linebacker from Texas who should not be slept on this year. The 6'2", 223-pound freshman lost his black stripe on Tuesday.
As a prospect, he was rated as a four-star and the No. 18 linebacker on 247 Sports.
The top three linebacker spots seem pretty clear for this season. Cody Simon is the starting Mike, while Sonny Styles and C.J. Hicks are competing for time at Will. Both Styles and Hicks can play some Sam as well though if three-linebacker sets end up being used.
The more linebackers that spend significant time on the field, the more that need to be ready to go on the depth chart. With Arvell Reese surging as the backup Mike, it appears that he does have that spot locked down. Behind Reese, that No. 5 linebacker spot on the depth chart could be for the taking between Gabe Powers and Pierce.
Aaron Scott Jr.
The true freshman from Springfield, Ohio was the No. 1 recruit in the state of Ohio and the No. 2 cornerback in the country this past year.
The former five-star prospect is currently listed at 6'0", 185 pounds and received some praise earlier in the week from fellow cornerback Davison Igbinosun. With Igbinosun believing that things are starting to click for the freshman corner, perhaps that results in Scott getting some meaningful snaps.
With a secondary full of talent, reps may be hard to come by behind Denzel Burke, Igbinosun, Jordan Hancock and Jermaine Matthews Jr. Calvin Simpson-Hunt and Lorenzo Styles Jr. are also still battling for the fifth and sixth spots in the cornerback rotation.
Scott's natural talent is something to take seriously and it would not be shocking if his time increases as the year goes on in 2024.
Jaylen McClain
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles stated on Thursday that depth at safety is probably the biggest concern for the defense right now. Behind Caleb Downs and Lathan Ransom, Malik Hartford was the projected No. 3 safety coming into this year. Although that holds true, McClain has stepped up into the No. 4 spot on the depth chart.
The former three-star prospect was only ranked as the No. 48 safety in the 2024 class by 247 Sports. Even though he was not one of the top-rated recruits in this past class, McClain was the first to get his black stripe removed in fall camp.
Ohio State fans will be hoping that Downs and Ransom manage to remain healthy all year, but if one goes down, McClain could very well get significant time.