5 Players to Watch in Ohio State’s Big Ten Opener Against Illinois

After leaving the non-conference slate 2-1, Ohio State Football will open up Big Ten play this weekend hosting Illinois at home.

While Ohio State cruised to an easy 59-3 victory last Saturday in the Horseshoe, there are plenty of battles still existing at positions that have sparked debate among Buckeye fans. Outside of their loss at Texas, they have seen two cupcake matchups against MAC schools Ball State and Kent State that make it hard to tell who really is standing out amongst others.

What Big Ten play beginning does is weed out truly who are the most dependable players at these spots and will see the most snaps moving forward into a gauntlet of a schedule that sees CFP hopefuls in Iowa, USC, Indiana, Oregon and Michigan.

Heading into conference season, here are 5 players to watch as the Buckeyes open it up against Illinois.

Riley Pettijohn

Coming into the season as a rotational linebacker behind Payton Pierce and Christian Alliegro, no Buckeye defensive player has picked up more steam than Pettijohn.

He currently ranks third on the defense with 12 tackles and also has added a sack and an interception this season. He also is the second-highest rated player on the defense this season according to PFF, only trailing fellow rotational linebacker TJ Alford.

Even with 14 tackles this season and a forced fumble, Payton Pierce has received a lot of grief from Ohio State fans so far this season for his play in the passing game and his lack of speed at the linebacker position.

If Pettijohn continues to be a playmaker in the box for the Buckeyes this season, he could very well play himself into outsnapping Pierce as they progress toward the stronger teams in the conference on the schedule.

Devin McCuin

McCuin excited fans early into training camp this season, and fulfilled that excitement when he hauled in 6 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in his first game as a Buckeye against Ball State.

Since that game, he has only hauled in 3 catches for 34 yards and looks to not be a focal point next to Jeremiah Smith in the offense that many thought would be the case. An injury did prevent him from racking in some catches last week, but it is still obvious that McCuin lost an early groove that seemed to be there with quarterback Julian Sayin.

Illinois has posed one of the worst passing defenses in the conference to start the year, so the opportunity sticks out for McCuin to have a big game and reinsert himself into the offense. But if he doesn't, questions will continue to pile up on his involvement going forward.

Jason Moore

Moore did not receive a lot of conversation coming into the season about being a big contributor on the defensive line, but his size and play to this point has made him a go-to rotational piece for the Buckeyes moving forward.

His stats are not eye-popping with only 3 tackles and 0.5 sacks, but he grades out currently as the best interior defensive lineman according to PFF.

He came into Ohio State in the 2023 class rated as a 4-star prospect, but has not been able to create himself a consistent role on the line up to this point.

If he continues to be a disruptor in the run game like he has been so far this season, fans could see a lot more of Moore down the stretch.

Isaiah West

After a very strong training camp, West was expected to be part of a split backfield with Bo Jackson heading into this season.

In three games, he only has 13 carries which ranks third on the team behind Jackson and transfer Jakobi Jackson Jr.

With these carries as well, West has not been able to produce much as he only has mustered 44 yards out of them. The combination of him not seeing the field much and not making the most of the limited opportunities is pushing concern on his true role in the offense this season.

This game against Illinois should tell where the backfield truly stands, and if Bo Jackson will continue to be the bellcow back for the most part in this offense this season.

Jeremiah Smith

Smith does not fit the narrative of this list so far, as there is no question to his role currently or moving forward in this Buckeye offense.

Why he is on this list though is the fact that he had one of his quietest games against Illinois a season ago. If Texas didn’t prove how he sees these opportunities to change a narrative, this one should bring some support.

Like said above, Illinois has not been a great pass defense to start this season, and guarding Jeremiah Smith may be the toughest job anybody may have in the country.

It will be interesting to see how much Jeremiah produces in this game after breaking the Ohio State receiving record last week, and also how involved he is in the offensive attack as Ohio State may try to get others involved.