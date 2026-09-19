Ohio State Postgame Quotes That Matter From Ryan Day After 59-3 Win vs. Kent State

After a 20-point fourth-quarter collapse against Texas in Week 2, Ohio State bounced back with a dominant 59-3 win over Kent State in its final game before Big Ten play begins. Here are three key takeaways from Ryan Day's postgame press conference.

Jeremiah Smith Breaks Ohio State's All-Time Receiving Yards Record

Smith broke Ohio State's career receiving yards record in the first quarter. When asked where Smith ranks among the program's all-time great receivers, Day offered high praise.

"Boy, it's hard to put anybody above him," he said. "It is hard. 33 games to break the all-time leading receiving record at Ohio State. I think that speaks more than anything to just him, his mindset, his discipline, what he does every day."

Legend Bey's Ankle Injury Raises Questions About His Availability

Bey's limited offensive involvement wasn't simply a coaching decision. Day revealed that the freshman suffered an ankle injury early in the game, and his status will need to be evaluated.

"He tweaked his ankle early and hopefully we'll get him back this week," Day said. "We'll get him evaluated and see. He was trying to get back in there, but wasn't cleared."

Bey's speed and versatility give Ohio State another potential offensive weapon. Day had planned to expand his offensive role and return him to kickoff duties, but the injury interrupted that opportunity. His availability for the start of conference play is now uncertain.

Ohio State Looks to Spread the Ball Around Offensively

Ohio State's offense has relied heavily on Jeremiah Smith this season, but against Kent State, the Buckeyes got more playmakers involved.

"I thought overall the ball came out on time," Day said. "There's still some things in there we look at that we got to get better from. Eyes, feet, timing, so I thought overall it was solid. It was good to get other guys involved."

Against Texas, Smith accounted for eight receptions and 164 yards while Ohio State's other receivers combined for just two catches and 24 yards. Against Kent State, there was more balance. Brandon Inniss scored his first touchdown of the season on a 49-yard reception to close the first half. Chris Henry Jr. added a 75-yard touchdown reception, while Nate Roberts, Bo Jackson, Ja'Kobi Jackson and Isaiah West also found the end zone.

The Buckeyes showed they have playmakers capable of contributing beyond Smith, both through the air and on the ground. The challenge now is sustaining that production against tougher competition as Big Ten play begins.