Jeremiah Smith Breaks Ohio State's All-Time Receiving Yards Record Against Kent State

Jeremiah Smith is officially Ohio State’s all-time leader in receiving yards after a 23-yard catch in the first quarter against Kent State on Saturday.

He passed Michael Jenkins—who played for the Buckeyes from 2000-03 and tallied 2,898 career receiving yards.

Smith’s Career-Best Moments as a Buckeye

This record was years in the making. Smith made an immediate impact as a freshman. Across his first two seasons, he had 2,558 receiving yards and 27 touchdown receptions, the most by any Big Ten receiver in their first two years in college.

And Smith’s biggest performances haven’t come in blowout wins—they’ve come in some of the Buckeyes’ most important games. His 2025 Rose Bowl performance remains the best of his career. As a freshman against Oregon on January 1, 2025, Smith had 187 receiving yards.

He came within striking distance of that stat line in the Buckeyes’ loss against Texas last week where he put up 8 receptions for 164 yards, his second-most receiving yards in a single game. He also notched his third-best 157 receiving yards against Miami in the Cotton Bowl loss last season.

2026 has the makings to be the best year of Smith’s career. He’s a first-year captain and was named an Iron Buckeye, which is chosen by football sports performance director Mickey Marotti to recognize elite physical training, dedication, and toughness. Smith was also named to the Maxwell Watch List, Walter Camp Watch List, Biletnikoff Watch List, and Big Ten Preseason Honors ahead of the season.

More Record-Breaking Moments Coming

Smith now has a realistic chance this season to become the Big Ten’s all-time receiving yards leader. The record stands at 3,788 and was set by John Standeford who played at Purdue from 2000-03.

He also needs just 22 more receptions to break Emeka Egbuka’s record of 205, a mark he should hit before the regular season ends.

Smith is also 6 touchdown receptions away from breaking Chris Olave’s record of 35.

Smith’s Stats Against Kent State

Smith did not return to start in the second half, as the Buckeyes were leading 35-0. This is a decision Ryan Day also made in the season opener against Ball State, where he praised Smith for his unselfish attitude and willingness to let the younger players play the second half.

His impact was still evident. In the first half alone against the Golden Flashes, Smith had five receptions for 85 yards.

He’ll see game action again when Big Ten play begins against Illinois next week—another noon kickoff at Ohio Stadium.