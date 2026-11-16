When Ohio State travels to Lincoln to face Nebraska on Saturday, November 21, the Buckeyes will bring a significant historical advantage into Memorial Stadium.

However, history doesn't necessarily translate into an easy afternoon, especially when the two teams appear to be heading into this matchup with plenty to prove.

Noon in Nebraska ⏰ pic.twitter.com/NXfwdB50SK — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 15, 2026

Ohio State is currently listed as just a 3.5-point favorite, a relatively small number considering the Buckeyes' history against the Cornhuskers. Nebraska hasn't defeated Ohio State since October 8, 2011, when the Huskers rallied for a 34-27 victory in Lincoln. Since that night, the Buckeyes have won eight consecutive meetings, including a 21-17 decision in their most recent matchup in 2024.

But this year's meeting presents a different challenge, and perhaps an important opportunity for both programs.

The Buckeyes Rebounded Against Northwestern

For Ohio State, this is a chance to build some much-needed positive momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The Buckeyes have experienced some inconsistency, including consecutive losses to USC and Oregon before their recent 28-19 victory over Northwestern.

While getting back into the win column was important, Ohio State needs to show that it can put together a convincing performance, particularly away from home.

The Buckeyes have the talent and expectations that come with being Ohio State, but those expectations also mean that simply surviving games isn't always enough - yes, Ohio State was able to involve superstar WR Jeremiah Smith more in the game plan, bolstering Smith's Heisman Trophy campaign, but there were still moments that left Ohio State fans shaking their heads on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

A strong performance in Lincoln could provide a confidence boost for true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey and help establish some consistency heading toward the postseason for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

Nebraska, meanwhile, has its own reasons for viewing this game as an opportunity.

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The Cornhuskers Are Bowl Eligible, But...

The Cornhuskers started the season 5-0 and appeared to be building something special before running into a difficult stretch that included four consecutive losses. Last weekend's convincing 31-0 shutout of Rutgers was an important response, but beating Ohio State would mean considerably more.

Under Matt Rhule, Nebraska has been searching for a signature victory, the kind of win that can change the conversation surrounding a program and energize its fan base. Beating the Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium would accomplish exactly that. It would also end a frustrating losing streak against one of the Big Ten's most recognizable programs.

The relatively close point spread suggests that oddsmakers aren't expecting Ohio State to simply walk into Lincoln and dominate. Home-field advantage, Nebraska's ability to run the football, and the opportunity to play spoiler could all contribute to a competitive afternoon.

For the Cornhuskers, the challenge will be sustaining the defensive intensity they showed against Rutgers while finding ways to move the football against an Ohio State team with considerable offensive firepower. For the Buckeyes, avoiding mistakes, controlling the tempo, and silencing the Memorial Stadium crowd early will be important.

There is also a psychological component to this matchup. Nebraska knows how long it has been since it last defeated Ohio State. The Buckeyes know that their historical advantage means very little once the ball is kicked off. Both teams have something to gain, and neither can afford to overlook the importance of the opportunity.

A Big Ten Reckoning

Ultimately, this game feels like more than another November Big Ten matchup. Ohio State needs to demonstrate that it is capable of building momentum and playing its best football when the stakes begin to rise. Nebraska needs to show that its recent struggles haven't defined its season and that it can compete with one of the conference's traditional powers.

The Buckeyes may be favored, but a 3.5-point spread suggests this could be a much closer contest than the historical series would lead some to believe.

For Nebraska, it's an opportunity to finally change the narrative. For Ohio State, it's an opportunity to reinforce its standing and regain some confidence.

Both teams need this one. And that should make Saturday's showdown in Lincoln one worth watching.