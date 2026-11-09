Ryan Day Has 3 Major Questions to Answer About Ohio State’s Offense
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A lot of the blame for the Buckeyes' struggles has gone on Ryan Day and especially the offense. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered going forward into the final three games of the year.
All of the answers to these questions fall on Day and how he is going to end up solving them moving forward.
So what are the three biggest questions for the Ohio State offense that need to be answered?
1. The Quarterback Situation
Luke Fahey has been the go-to guy since Julian Sayin got injured, and so far, Fahey has struggled mightily.
That leaves the question for Day of whether or not he should look into giving Tavien St. Clair the opportunity to be QB1 for the Buckeyes. Fahey did beat St. Clair out before the season, but after his performances against USC and Oregon, it may be time to give St. Clair a shot.
The offense is dependent on the play of their quarterback, and so far, Fahey has let the offense down in quite a few ways.
2. Getting Jeremiah Smith More Involved
Jeremiah Smith, at one point this season, was a no-brainer choice for the Heisman Trophy. That has since gone completely out the window for Heisman voters.
Sayin started to struggle, and once he got hurt, Fahey has struggled to build that connection with Smith. It feels as if he has been forgotten in the offensive schemes.
So how does Day get him more involved?
Easy touches for Smith have always been a key piece of really getting him going in games. It feels as if the last few weeks have been just all deep targets for Smith downfield.
Getting him easy catches on slant, screen or curl routes can help keep Smith involved and find a good connection with his quarterback. The offensive scheme needs to be reworked a little bit to help Smith be more involved.
3. The Running Back Room
The running back room has been a big question mark for this Buckeyes offense since the start of the season.
Bo Jackson was supposed to step into the lead back position, and it has felt like he took a step back from his freshman season. With him not taking as big a jump as Day was hoping, he has been scrambling to figure out the running back position.
Ja'Kobi Jackson being injured for most of the season has not helped either. The Buckeyes are hopeful they could get him back for the final game against Michigan, but even that could be a stretch.
Legend Bey is just not ready to play for the Buckeyes. He has so much potential; he just needs to refine his skills before stepping into the bright lights.
Figuring out the running back room could go a long way for Day and the Buckeyes moving forward.
If Day can find the answers to these big questions for his offense, the Buckeyes can set themselves up for a successful end to the season.
Now it is time for Day to show that he can make the adjustments that are necessary to show the college football world that the Buckeyes are still a legit threat.
Bryce Gatten is currently a student at Ashland University studying Digital Media Production and Sports Media. He has been interested in sports media and journalism for as long as he can remember.