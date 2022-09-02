This feels like it's been the longest off-season ever.

The Ohio State Buckeyes haven't won the national championship in almost a decade, but it sure feels like they have the team to get it done this year. Ryan Day has his star quarterback C.J. Stroud back for a third year in the program (second year as a starter) and the Bucks have an embarrassment of riches on offense.

Notre Dame ushers in a new era as well, and there sure is a lot of hype around the program. How will first year starting quarterback Tyler Buchner handle the bright lights of Ohio Stadium?

Here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects in Saturday night's season-opener.

What's the betting line for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State?

NOTRE DAME at OHIO STATE – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Spread: Ohio State (-17) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 59

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Ohio State 38, Notre Dame 20

Ohio State's offensive output in 2021 wasn't just the best in the country ... it was the third best Power 5 offense in the last decade (behind only Oklahoma in 2017 and 2018). The Buckeyes bring back several All-Americans from that group, but it seems pretty obvious they'll go as far as their defense can take them this year.

We've talked ad nauseum this off-season about the improvements the Silver Bullets have made: coaching staff, scheme, players, the whole thing. Time to put up or shut up.

I think more highly of Notre Dame than many of my colleagues in Columbus, many of whom have said this game will get ugly. I suppose that's possible, but I see both teams trying so hard to establish the run that the game gets a bit shorter, preventing the score from getting out of hand. I think the line is pretty reasonable at -17.

I think C.J. Stroud will put on a show and TreVeyon Henderson/Miyan Williams will get 25-or-more touches combined as they make a great first impression this year. But more importantly, I think the OSU defense frustrates Tyler Buchner, who struggles to consistently find success through the air.

Bucks start the year with a great win.

Andrew Lind: Ohio State 45, Notre Dame 21

The Buckeyes return three of the best players in college football in quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson, and I fully expect the offense to be firing on all cylinders on opening night.

The Fighting Irish, meanwhile, are relatively inexperienced and lack comparable talent on that side of the ball – with tight end Michael Mayer the only skill position player who would come close to starting at Ohio State. There's simply no way they'll be able to keep up.

Caleb Spinner: Ohio State 38, Notre Dame 17

Saturday’s seventh all-time meeting between the Buckeyes and the Irish has more than enough hype behind it, between Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman debuting at head coach against the team for which he used to play, the presence of ESPN College Gameday and the opening buzz of the first official week of college football.

The game, unfortunately, will most likely be much less than advertised.

The AP has continued their annual tradition of ranking Notre Dame much higher than they should, especially when you consider the Irish lost their starting running back (and one of the best to come through the program) Kyren Williams to the NFL. In his stead is junior Chris Tyree, who’s team-high 6.8 yards per carry should be enough to dry the tears of Notre Dame fans over Williams’ departure.

A majority of the buzz in Columbus, meanwhile, has been about the offensive pairing of C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who connected for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 Rose Bowl. Pair the might of Stroud and Smith-Njigba with a brand-new defense courtesy of new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, and the Buckeyes are a bear no team wishes to poke.

SI Sportsbook has Ohio State as 17-point favorites. I see no reason to stray too far from that number, and if you are inclined to do so, go in the direction of Ohio State dominating more than Notre Dame keeping things close. The Buckeyes averaged almost 46 points per game last year, including 45 in the very first week on the road in Minnesota, so I don’t believe it’s smart to stray too far from that number. I give this meeting 38-17 to Ohio State, and further predict this loss keeps Notre Dame out of the playoff picture all year, barring something drastic.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Philadelphia Eagles Claim Former Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

Ohio State's Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Notre Dame During Radio Show

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Gifts Game Day Suits To Teammates

New Ohio Stadium Turf “Way Better” Than Previous Surface

Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Preview Notre Dame

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook