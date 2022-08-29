Most Ohio State off-seasons don't feel as long as this one did.

Perhaps it was because the season essentially "ended" after losing to Michigan in late November. The Rose Bowl game was filled with incredible drama and a late-game touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Jaxon Smith-Njigba that Buckeye fans will never forget.

It was an awesome performance for the Buckeyes, but the game only mattered in building some toughness and post-season experience. The College Football Playoff aspirations were extinguished on a snowy day in Ann Arbor and the Scarlet and Gray began an off-season full of coaching changes and soul-searching.

This Saturday, the journey towards redemption begins ... and it begins with maybe the most important opener in program history.

Ryan Day will lead the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes against the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are now under the tutelage of first year head coach Marcus Freeman.

Saturday's game features the highest-ranked opponent Ohio State has ever opened the season playing. The Buckeyes are also beginning the 100th year of football inside Ohio Stadium. Freeman and several of his coach staff members are either graduates or former coaches in Columbus.

Notre Dame has to replace a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball, but the Irish feel pretty good about their D-Line and outstanding transfer safety Brandon Joseph.

We'll have a ton of content here on BuckeyesNow as the season-opener approaches this weekend.

In the meantime, if you're not going to be at The 'Shoe to watch the opener in person, here's how you can watch the game:

What Time Does Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Start?

The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time in Columbus.

What Channel Is Ohio State vs. Notre Dame On?

The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will kick off on your local ABC station. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe have the call.

How Can I Stream Ohio State vs. Notre Dame?

The game is available for streaming on fuboTV, ABC.com, ESPN.com or the ESPN App.

How Can I Listen To Ohio State vs. Notre Dame?

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

National Radio: Westwood One Radio

Announcers: Ryan Radke (play-by-play), Derek Rackley (analyst)

-----

You may also like:

Six Former Buckeyes Among NFL Network's Top 100 Players

Ohio State Football Players Announce Team-Wide NIL Initiative

Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer "Not Worried" About Ohio Stadium Atmosphere

Hear From Brian Hartline, Ohio State's WRs Following 17th Practice Of Fall Camp

Kourt Williams' Leadership, Physical Profile Help Carve Out Role In Secondary

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!