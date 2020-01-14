Archie Griffin's Two Heismans Earn No. 4 on ESPN List

If Archie Griffin wanted to finish first on the ESPN Top 150 players in college football history, he'd have had a better chance playing two sports than winning two Heisman Trophies.

Griffin, the only two-time Heisman winner, finished fourth behind Syracuse’s Jim Brown at No. 1, Georgia’s Herschel Walker at No. 2 and Auburn’s Bo Jackson at No. 3.

Brown was an All-American lacrosse player at Syracuse and Jackson played both in the NFL and Major League Baseball, while Walker followed his professional football career by participating in the 1992 Olympics on the United States bobsled team.

Griffin won the 1974 and ’75 Heisman Trophy in an OSU career that ended with him atop college football's rushing list with 5,589 career yards.

The first player in history to start in four consecutive Rose Bowls, Griffin remains the Buckeyes' career leader in rushing. His team's went a combined 40-5-1, finishing No. 9, No. 2, No. 4 and No. 4 in the nation.

Griffin, Brown, Walker and Jackson joined the rest of the Top 11 players for a mid-field introduction at halftime of the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night in New Orleans.

Griffin was the only former Ohio State player among the final 25 ESPN honorees. Six former Buckeyes made the list between No. 26 and No. 150, including: