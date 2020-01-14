BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Archie Griffin's Two Heismans Earn No. 4 on ESPN List

BruceHooley

If Archie Griffin wanted to finish first on the ESPN Top 150 players in college football history, he'd have had a better chance playing two sports than winning two Heisman Trophies.

Griffin, the only two-time Heisman winner, finished fourth behind Syracuse’s Jim Brown at No. 1, Georgia’s Herschel Walker at No. 2 and Auburn’s Bo Jackson at No. 3.

Brown was an All-American lacrosse player at Syracuse and Jackson played both in the NFL and Major League Baseball, while Walker followed his professional football career by participating in the 1992 Olympics on the United States bobsled team.

Griffin won the 1974 and ’75 Heisman Trophy in an OSU career that ended with him atop college football's rushing list with 5,589 career yards.

The first player in history to start in four consecutive Rose Bowls, Griffin remains the Buckeyes' career leader in rushing. His team's went a combined 40-5-1, finishing No. 9, No. 2, No. 4 and No. 4 in the nation.

Griffin, Brown, Walker and Jackson joined the rest of the Top 11 players for a mid-field introduction at halftime of the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night in New Orleans.

Griffin was the only former Ohio State player among the final 25 ESPN honorees. Six former Buckeyes made the list between No. 26 and No. 150, including:

  • No. 38 -- Eddie George, running back, 1992-95 (1995 Heisman Trophy winner).
  • No. 44 -- Jack Tatum, safety, 1968-70 (two-time All-American, 7th in Heisman in 1970, 1968 national champion).
  • No. 47 -- Hopalong Cassady, running back/defensive back, 1952-55 (1955 Heisman Trophy winner, 1954 national champion).
  • No. 51 -- Orlando Pace, offensive tackle, 1994-96, (first true freshman ever to start on OSU offensive line, first sophomore to win and repeat as Lombardi Trophy winner, Outland Trophy winner, fourth in Heisman voting in 1996).
  • No. 141 -- Jim Parker, guard, 1954-56 (OSU's first Outland Trophy winner, two-time All-American, 1954 national champion).
  • No. 143 -- Chris Spielman, linebacker, 1984-87 (OSU career leader with 283 solo tackles, two-time All-American, Lombardi Trophy).
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Suspends Duane Washington, Luther Muhammad

Ohio State guards Duane Washington and Luther Muhammad have been suspended from Tuesday night's game against Nebraska.

BruceHooley

Carton's New Role Possible Fix for Ohio State Hoops

Ohio State is looking for answers on offense after losing four straight games entering a Tuesday tip against Nebraska.

BruceHooley

Ohio State Hopes to Solve Scoring Issues vs. Nebraska

Ohio State's four-game losing streak has dropped the Buckeyes from No. 11 to No. 21 in the Top 25.

BruceHooley

No Breathers in Sight for Struggling Ohio State Hoops

Ohio State has lost four straight games entering a Tuesday home game against Nebraska.

BruceHooley

Ohio State wastes chance to end losing streak at Indiana

Another horrific offensive performance leads to Ohio State's fourth straight loss in Big Ten game at Indiana

BruceHooley

Six Ohio State Players on ESPN Top 150 All-Time List

Ohio State has six players on ESPN's list of the Top 150 college football players, and Archie Griffin is sure to add to that when 1-25 is announced on Monday

BruceHooley

Ryan Day Hires Urban Meyer's Son-in-Law as QB Coach

Ryan Day hires Urban Meyer's son-in-law as quarterbacks coach at Ohio State for Heisman finalist Justin Fields

BruceHooley

Ohio State Would Gain Energy From Young's Return vs. IU

Ohio State hopes to get junior forward Kyle Young back in the lineup to help break a three-game losing streak on Saturday at Indiana

BruceHooley

Chase Young, Jeff Okudah Likely to go 2-3 in NFL Draft

Ohio State's Chase Young and Jeff Okudah are likely to go second and third in the NFL Draft and add to OSU's success in the NFL.

BruceHooley

Buckeyes Gain 2021 Commitment from Texas Tackle

Ohio State getting solid start to its 2021 recruiting class with commitment from Texas offensive tackle, Ohio safety.

BruceHooley