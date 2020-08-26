SI.com
'Big Ten Parents United' Send Letter to Kevin Warren, Notre Dame Saved the ACC

Brendan Gulick

Parents from 11 of the Big Ten schools have come together and penned a letter to Big Ten conference commissioner Kevin Warren after several of the schools had written letters on behalf of their individual parent organizations last week.

The Football Parents Association at Ohio State and Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents both published the letter on their Twitter platforms this morning. The group signed the letter "Big Ten Parents United". They wrote that they are "extremely disappointed" in the lack of transparency in the process and in the August 19, 2020 correspondence in response to their previous letters.

"Candidly, at this point, the parent organizations have a total lack of confidence in your ability to lead and communicate effectively with all key stakeholders," the letter says.

Among the things the Big Ten parents asked for in the letter: transparency into the process that led to the postponement of fall sports, a parents organization forum to hold a structured discussion addressing the process and the plan moving forward, and a Return to Competition Task Force action plan.

“This correspondence is intended to convey the total lack of confidence in the Big Ten Conference's leadership, specifically the lack of planning, collaboration and/or communication,” the letter states. “We completely understand that this pandemic is unprecedented and requires careful consideration. That said, it is extremely frustrating that the Big Ten has failed to properly communicate in a transparent manner. Our intention, at this point, is to provide a pathway forward to a successful 2020 Big Ten football season.”

The letter is signed "Big 10 Parents United" and does not specify which schools or parent organizations were behind crafting the letter.

According to a report on WolverineDigest, the Big Ten has been stunned by the fallout (or lack thereof) from the other Power 5 leagues. The Big Ten was supposed to go first with the Pac-12 following with a postponement shortly thereafter. That part went according to plan.

But reportedly, Notre Dame convinced the ACC not to follow suit and said they would join the conference this year and perhaps beyond.

While there wasn't a uniformed agreement between Power 5 power-brokers, our sources both in Chicago and Ann Arbor said the expectation was that once the Big Ten made its announcement, the Pac 12 would immediately follow (as it did) and then the ACC would follow suit too, putting tremendous pressure on the SEC and Big 12. The Big 12 would go next, and then the SEC, with nothing left to play for, would reluctantly give in.

...................

"Notre Dame really wanted to play and was willing to enter into an agreement that could lead to something down the road ... at the very least, more games every year against ACC teams," an insider shared. "They're adamance about playing was the ace-in-the-hole a group, led by Clemson, needed to really push for a season and turn the tide in favor of ignoring the Big Ten. 

"I mean, if Notre Dame, with their academic reputation and their national brand, was willing to go forward ... it sort of just sealed the ACC's fate."

Now the Big Ten is reeling and holding firm on its decision, praying the other leagues eventually follow suit.

Meanwhile, the calls for action from the angry throng of Big Ten players, parents, schools and fans have only grown louder. A group of Nebraska parents threatened to file a lawsuit against the conference if they don't produce the documentation they've requested. Several schools were represented last Friday at Big Ten headquarters for a protest organized by Ohio State safety Shaun Wade's father, Randy. Randy Wade has planned another protest for this Saturday at 11 a.m. outside the rotunda at Ohio Stadium.

