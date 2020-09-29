SI.com
What's Next for Brian Hartline and the Ohio State Wide Receivers?

Adam Prescott

Brian Hartline has certainly found immediate success during his young tenure on the Ohio State coaching staff. Now entering his third year coaching wide receivers, the former Buckeye and NFL player has overseen a position group establishing record-setting numbers.

Hartline assumed control of the wideouts in 2018 with an interim tag, after one year in quality control, and took full advantage of the opportunity. Guided by a trio of fifth-year seniors in Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon, along with junior K.J. Hill, the unit racked up a staggering 310 catches for 4,429 yards and 45 touchdowns. All of those marks broke program records.

“We have conversations here about it being ok to share goals, but don’t think you’re going to share a path,” Hartline explained Tuesday afternoon during a media session. “Different guys possess different things and it doesn’t help sitting around comparing yourself to your peers. We work together and our end goals can be the same, but let’s not get frustrated about expectations from social media or what others place on you. You can’t allow them to take over.”

Brian-Hartline-Sideline-Headset
Hartline had 90 catches for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns during his college career in Columbus.

The impressive output carried into the 2019 season as Hill went on to set a new Ohio State career record with 201 receptions, and also finish sixth all-time in school history in yardage (2,332). Binjimen Victor, Chris Olave and Austin Mack helped round out another impressive quartet that all surpassed 1,000 career receiving yards.

All of the previously-mentioned standouts, with the exception of Olave (for now), are currently somewhere in the NFL.

“Film doesn’t lie at the end of the day,” Hartline said emphatically. “Guys that earn it, earn it. Nothing is given. We can’t emphasize enough the ability to play multiple roles and not only understand your position, but others as well. That can even mean starting by rushing a punt or being a gunner (on special teams). I have no issues moving anybody to any position if it gets the right guys on the field. Cream rises to the top.”

Chris-Olave-Jameson-Williams
Jameson Williams (6) and Chris Olave (2) - credit, Ohio State Athletics

Now, Hartline is bringing along a 2020 group that features all kinds of explosive talent, attributes and (of course) expectations. Olave is back to lead the charge alongside true sophomores Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams and other capable returnees. They will all be joined by the heralded class of incoming recruits via Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Mookie Cooper and Gee Scott Jr.

“We are always trying to be two-deep and will likely even be closer to three-deep this year,” Hartline said proudly. “That is kudos to Coach Mick (Marotti) and his staff, Coach Day and the culture, and the expectations that we all try to uphold. We pride ourselves to scheme up any play we want and have whoever in that position, so I have no qualms with moving anyone everywhere if they can play at a high level.”

Olave caught 12 touchdowns last year and was recently named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, Wilson tallied 432 yards and five scores during his inaugural season, while Fleming (Catawissa, Pa.) and Smith-Njigba (Rockwall, Texas) were both ranked top-five nationally at their position in the latest recruiting class.

Many have already coined Ohio State as DBU for the ongoing success at defensive back, but is the program also becoming WRU?

