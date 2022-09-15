Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State Defense Appears To Be For Real

Jim Knowles seems to have the Midas touch.

We are only two games into the 2022 season, but Knowles's defense seems has been outstanding through the first two games against Notre Dame and Arkansas State. Ohio State has given up just one touchdown, on a drive that was substantially aided by a very lucky catch.

That's eight fewer touchdowns than they allowed to Minnesota and Oregon in the first two games in 2021.

The Fighting Irish and Red Wolves combined to run for 2.0 yards per carry and only 129 net yards. They also combined to convert 8-of-33 third down chances (24 percent). Tommy Eichenberg (14 tackles, three TFL, two sacks) and Mike Hall (seven tackles, five TFL, two sacks) are leading the way.

It sure feels like the Silver Bullets are back!

Craig Hyson and I share our thoughts about that defense, plus we discuss what we want to see from this group Saturday ... do they have a killer instinct?

