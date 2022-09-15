Skip to main content

Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, Jack Sawyer, Tanner McCalister Preview Toledo

The Buckeyes haven't lost to an in-state opponent in more than 100 years but aren't overlooking the Rockets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, tight end Gee Scott, offensive linemen Dawand Jones and Donovan Jackson, defensive linemen Jack Sawyer, Caden Curry and Ty Hamilton and safeties Tanner McCalister and Lathan Ransom met with the media on Wednesday night to discuss the win over Arkansas State and preview Saturday’s game against Toledo.

The players discussed a wide variety of topics, including Egbuka’s punt return for a touchdown that was called off by penalty, Scott’s improvement as a blocker, the offensive line’s desire to improve the run game, Sawyer’s play at the “Jack” position, Curry’s first snaps as a Buckeye, Ransom’s return from a devastating leg injury and much, much more.

This marked the final media availability prior to the game against the Rockets, which kicks off at 7 p.m. on FOX, though head coach Ryan Day will briefly answer some questions during a lightning round on Thursday afternoon. 

Check out Wednesday’s interviews below and stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continued coverage of the Buckeyes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Walk-On RB T.C. Caffey Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Confident CB Denzel Burke Will Shake Sophomore Slump

Las Vegas Raiders Signing Former Ohio State Offensive Lineman Billy Price

Ohio State Expects To Have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming To Play Vs. Toledo

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Primetime Matchup With Toledo

Ohio State’s Sept. 24 Game Against Wisconsin To Kick Off At 7:30 P.M. On ABC

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

T.C. Caffey
Football

Ohio State Walk-On RB T.C. Caffey Loses Black Stripe

By Andrew Lind
Behind Enemy Lines - Ohio State vs Toledo
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: Ohio State Gets Ready For Impressive Mid-Major Toledo

By Brendan Gulick
Buckeye Report September 13
Football

Buckeye Report: Ohio State Not Losing Focus As Toledo Approaches

By Brendan Gulick
Denzel Burke
Football

Ohio State Confident CB Denzel Burke Will Shake Sophomore Slump

By Andrew Lind
Billy Price
Football

Las Vegas Raiders Signing Former Ohio State Offensive Lineman Billy Price

By Andrew Lind
19. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Ohio State Expects To Have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming To Play Against Toledo

By Andrew Lind
Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Primetime Matchup With Toledo

By Andrew Lind
Orlando Pace Podcast
Football

EXCLUSIVE: Hall of Famer Orlando Pace Talks Ohio State, NFL Career

By Brendan Gulick