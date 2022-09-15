Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, Jack Sawyer, Tanner McCalister Preview Toledo

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, tight end Gee Scott, offensive linemen Dawand Jones and Donovan Jackson, defensive linemen Jack Sawyer, Caden Curry and Ty Hamilton and safeties Tanner McCalister and Lathan Ransom met with the media on Wednesday night to discuss the win over Arkansas State and preview Saturday’s game against Toledo.

The players discussed a wide variety of topics, including Egbuka’s punt return for a touchdown that was called off by penalty, Scott’s improvement as a blocker, the offensive line’s desire to improve the run game, Sawyer’s play at the “Jack” position, Curry’s first snaps as a Buckeye, Ransom’s return from a devastating leg injury and much, much more.

This marked the final media availability prior to the game against the Rockets, which kicks off at 7 p.m. on FOX, though head coach Ryan Day will briefly answer some questions during a lightning round on Thursday afternoon.

Check out Wednesday’s interviews below and stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continued coverage of the Buckeyes.

