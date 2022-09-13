Ohio State Expects To Have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming To Play Against Toledo

After playing most – if not all – of the last two games without junior wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming, Ohio State is expecting to have both back on the field on Saturday against Toledo.

“(Jaxon is) further along than he was at this point last week,” Day said, referring to the hamstring injury Smith-Njigba suffered in the season opener against Notre Dame. “We’re going to expect him to play this weekend. We’ll see how this week goes, but like I said, we’re going to only put him in the game if he’s 100 percent ready to roll.”

While those absences have allowed sophomores Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, as well as fifth-year senior Xavier Johnson, to have breakout games, Day acknowledged they’re a different team when Smith-Njigba is available.

“We’ve had to have some other guys step up and figure a few things out, and I think that has been good for the longevity and depth of the offense,” Day said. “We can’t wait to get Jaxon back, but it has allowed an opportunity to get some guys out there and build some packages.”

Of course, the plan coming into the year was to rotate all five wide receivers, but the unexpected injuries to Smith-Njigba and Fleming has led Harrison, Egbuka and Johnson to be stretched thin in terms of reps through the first two games.

“By the time we were in the second quarter, we were down two of those guys, so it was a little bit of a panic there,” Day said. “To get those guys back is going to be critical.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Primetime Matchup With Toledo

Ohio State’s Sept. 24 Game Against Wisconsin To Kick Off At 7:30 P.M. On ABC

Sources: Buckeyes To Wear Black Alternate Uniforms Against Badgers

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State Names Three Players Of The Game Vs. Arkansas State

Former Ohio State WR Michael Thomas Scores Twice In Return From Injury

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!