Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke is in a bit of a sophomore slump, having allowed 151 yards on 12 targets through the first two games of the season, including a 58-yard reception in Saturday’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State.

He was also called for two pass interference penalties in a span of three plays in the first quarter, which ultimately led to him being replaced by redshirt freshman Jakailin Johnson later in the half.

Still, neither head coach Ryan Day nor defensive coordinator Jim Knowles seem too concerned with Burke’s inconsistent play so far this season, and both expect him to right the ship sooner rather than later.

“Denzel is very, very talented, and you guys see what he’s capable of,” Day said during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “I think that he’s going to keep working to get better. He certainly has some plays he wants back, but we’re all confident that he will and he’s ready to make those plays.

“At the same time, he’s got to identify what those things are that got him jammed up on those plays and make the adjustments from there.”

Burke, who earned freshman All-American honors after starting all 13 games for the Buckeyes last fall, returned to the lineup in the second half and played well before Johnson finished things out with the second-team defense.

“Those guys at corner live on an island,” Knowles said. “It’s something that 99.99 percent of the population could never do. It’s a really tough, competitive situation. Sometimes you get into a little bit of a slump, so you come out and reassess.

“He went back in and did better, so I think he’s on track. When you’re in such a high-pressure position, you’re going to have some ups and downs. He’s got a great attitude and we trust him.”

Burke, who finished the win over the Red Wolves with two pass break ups and one tackle for loss in 43 defensive snaps, was notably wearing a shoulder brace on his left arm, presumably the result of an injury that forced him to miss time during fall camp.

Knowles didn’t use that as an excuse for Burke’s penalties or blown coverages, but did suggest the lack of preseason repetitions could be a factor in his unusual start to the season.

“It doesn't help,” Knowles said. “Repetitions stack on top of each other and repetitions against quality opponents stack on top of each other. When you miss a lot of time against our offense, those are certainly repetitions that can elevate your playing performance. So, yeah, it doesn’t help.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Las Vegas Raiders Signing Former Ohio State Offensive Lineman Billy Price

Ohio State Expects To Have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming To Play Vs. Toledo

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Primetime Matchup With Toledo

Ohio State’s Sept. 24 Game Against Wisconsin To Kick Off At 7:30 P.M. On ABC

Sources: Buckeyes To Wear Black Alternate Uniforms Against Badgers

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!