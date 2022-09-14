Skip to main content

Ohio State Walk-On Running Back T.C. Caffey Loses Black Stripe

Caffey becomes the 10th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class to shed his black stripe.
Ohio State freshman running back T.C. Caffey lost his black stripe following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team.

“This guy has been getting better, getting our team better,” director of player development C.J. Barnett said, referring to Caffey's role on scout team.. “He’s trending up. Newest member of Tote Nation, T.C. Caffey.”

The 5-foot-10 and 218-pound Caffey joined the Buckeyes this offseason as a walk-on from Hubbard, Ohio, where he rushed for 2,638 yards and 37 touchdowns as a senior. That includes a 456-yard, five-touchdown performance in the season-opening 48-28 win over Norwayne.

Caffey was subsequently named the Trumbull County Player of the Year and a first-team All-Ohio selection in Division III. He finished his career with 4,659 yards and 57 touchdowns in 39 games and chose Ohio State over similar opportunities at Army, Charlotte, Kentucky and Youngstown State.

“I just want to thank God for putting me in an opportunity to be here with y’all,” Caffey said as fifth-year senior wide receiver and former walk-on Xavier Johnson removed the black stripe from his helmet. “I want to thank all of y’all for helping me along the way.”

Caffey is the 10th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class to shed his stripe, joining running back Dallan Hayden, wide receivers Kaleb Brown and Kyion Grayes, defensive ends Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson, linebacker C.J. Hicks, cornerback Jyaire Brown and safeties Kye Stokes and Sonny Styles

