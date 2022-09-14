Ohio State freshman running back T.C. Caffey lost his black stripe following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team.

“This guy has been getting better, getting our team better,” director of player development C.J. Barnett said, referring to Caffey's role on scout team.. “He’s trending up. Newest member of Tote Nation, T.C. Caffey.”

The 5-foot-10 and 218-pound Caffey joined the Buckeyes this offseason as a walk-on from Hubbard, Ohio, where he rushed for 2,638 yards and 37 touchdowns as a senior. That includes a 456-yard, five-touchdown performance in the season-opening 48-28 win over Norwayne.

Caffey was subsequently named the Trumbull County Player of the Year and a first-team All-Ohio selection in Division III. He finished his career with 4,659 yards and 57 touchdowns in 39 games and chose Ohio State over similar opportunities at Army, Charlotte, Kentucky and Youngstown State.

“I just want to thank God for putting me in an opportunity to be here with y’all,” Caffey said as fifth-year senior wide receiver and former walk-on Xavier Johnson removed the black stripe from his helmet. “I want to thank all of y’all for helping me along the way.”

Caffey is the 10th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class to shed his stripe, joining running back Dallan Hayden, wide receivers Kaleb Brown and Kyion Grayes, defensive ends Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson, linebacker C.J. Hicks, cornerback Jyaire Brown and safeties Kye Stokes and Sonny Styles.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Confident CB Denzel Burke Will Shake Sophomore Slump

Las Vegas Raiders Signing Former Ohio State Offensive Lineman Billy Price

Ohio State Expects To Have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming To Play Vs. Toledo

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Primetime Matchup With Toledo

Ohio State’s Sept. 24 Game Against Wisconsin To Kick Off At 7:30 P.M. On ABC

Sources: Buckeyes To Wear Black Alternate Uniforms Against Badgers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!