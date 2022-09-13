Skip to main content

Las Vegas Raiders Signing Former Ohio State Offensive Lineman Billy Price

Price is signing to the practice squad with a chance of being elevated to the active roster.
According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are signing former Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price to their practice squad with a chance to be elevated to their 53-man roster.

A first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft, Price started 10 games as a rookie but just nine games combined during his second and third seasons in the league as he dealt with plantar fasciitis and a back injury.

The Bengals declined Price’s fifth-year option and then traded him to the New York Giants last summer. He started 15 games for the Giants, who did not re-sign him.

After going unsigned during free agency, Price – who was a two-time All-American and winner of the Rimington Trophy during his career with the Buckeyes from 2013-17 – finds a home with a team in desperate need of offensive line help.

Starting center Andre James suffered a concussion on the final play of the Raiders’ 24-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while their backup center, rookie Dylan Parham, started at right guard.

The offensive line as a whole allowed six sacks, so Price’s signing makes it clear that head coach Josh McDaniels is looking to add some depth – if not some competition – to arguably the weakest unit on the roster, which also features former Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

