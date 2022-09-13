Las Vegas Raiders Signing Former Ohio State Offensive Lineman Billy Price

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are signing former Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price to their practice squad with a chance to be elevated to their 53-man roster.

A first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft, Price started 10 games as a rookie but just nine games combined during his second and third seasons in the league as he dealt with plantar fasciitis and a back injury.

The Bengals declined Price’s fifth-year option and then traded him to the New York Giants last summer. He started 15 games for the Giants, who did not re-sign him.

After going unsigned during free agency, Price – who was a two-time All-American and winner of the Rimington Trophy during his career with the Buckeyes from 2013-17 – finds a home with a team in desperate need of offensive line help.

Starting center Andre James suffered a concussion on the final play of the Raiders’ 24-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while their backup center, rookie Dylan Parham, started at right guard.

The offensive line as a whole allowed six sacks, so Price’s signing makes it clear that head coach Josh McDaniels is looking to add some depth – if not some competition – to arguably the weakest unit on the roster, which also features former Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

