Buckeye Breakfast: Devonta Smith Chooses Alabama, Fields at Elite 11, Recruits on Social Media

Devonta Smith Chooses Alabama:

As many expected, recent Ohio State commit Devonta Smith officially committed to play at Alabama Monday night. The three-star cornerback out of Cincinnati La Salle, who reopened his recruitment less than a week ago, was one of the lowest-rated players (No. 400 nationally) in OSU’s powerhouse class on the 247Sports composite list.

Fields on the Field in Nashville:

Standout QB and Heisman favorite Justin Fields hit the turf Monday evening, first of the three-day Elite 11 Quarterback Camp. Fields, the 2017 MVP, is now back serving as a camp counselor and was seen taking part in drills under the lights.

Future Buckeyes Hyping on Social Media:

Despite Devonta Smith’s flip to Alabama, many other OSU commits are all-in and promoting the class of 2021. Smith’s teammate, safety Jaylen Johnson, supported his classmate on Twitter but then reassured his own intentions on playing for the Buckeyes.

“My recruitment is finally closed I am 1000000% loyal to Ohio State Football,” Johnson said. “Can’t wait to get this show on the road.”

Fellow commit Jantzen Dunn (athlete) also tossed out a bit of an encouraging teaser suggesting more firepower could be joining their top-ranked 2021 recruiting class.

“We working on getting another BOOM. Just be patient we got ya’ll,” Dunn tweeted. Running back TreVeyon Henderson, offensive lineman Ben Christman and others “liked” the post.

