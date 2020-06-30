BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
News
Soccer
Football

Buckeye Breakfast: Devonta Smith Chooses Alabama, Fields at Elite 11, Recruits on Social Media

Adam Prescott

Good morning Buckeye faithful! We hope you had a great weekend and are ready for the stretch ahead. Here are some recent headlines to get you going this week:

Devonta Smith Chooses Alabama:
As many expected, recent Ohio State commit Devonta Smith officially committed to play at Alabama Monday night. The three-star cornerback out of Cincinnati La Salle, who reopened his recruitment less than a week ago, was one of the lowest-rated players (No. 400 nationally) in OSU’s powerhouse class on the 247Sports composite list.

Fields on the Field in Nashville:
Standout QB and Heisman favorite Justin Fields hit the turf Monday evening, first of the three-day Elite 11 Quarterback Camp. Fields, the 2017 MVP, is now back serving as a camp counselor and was seen taking part in drills under the lights.

Future Buckeyes Hyping on Social Media:
Despite Devonta Smith’s flip to Alabama, many other OSU commits are all-in and promoting the class of 2021. Smith’s teammate, safety Jaylen Johnson, supported his classmate on Twitter but then reassured his own intentions on playing for the Buckeyes.

“My recruitment is finally closed I am 1000000% loyal to Ohio State Football,” Johnson said. “Can’t wait to get this show on the road.”

Fellow commit Jantzen Dunn (athlete) also tossed out a bit of an encouraging teaser suggesting more firepower could be joining their top-ranked 2021 recruiting class.

“We working on getting another BOOM. Just be patient we got ya’ll,” Dunn tweeted. Running back TreVeyon Henderson, offensive lineman Ben Christman and others “liked” the post.

We hope you have a great day, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Justin Fields Takes the Turf at Elite 11 Quarterback Camp

Buckeye QB and Heisman favorite showcases skills as camp counselor.

Adam Prescott

Reimagining the NCAA Landscape: Where Would Ohio State Land?

Buckeyes would be part of Great Mideast Conference in realignment.

Adam Prescott

Emoni Bates Commits to Michigan State

Prized 2022 phenom verbals to MSU, would compete in Big Ten

Adam Prescott

Kyle McCord Set for Elite 11 Quarterback Camp

Ohio State five-star commit participating in three-day event in Nashville.

Adam Prescott

Keyshawn Woods out of TBT After Exposure to Virus

Ohio State product was scheduled to play with Big X at Nationwide Arena.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Jordan Hancock, Tony Grimes, Sports Betting in Ohio

Is Hancock flipping? Grimes commits tomorrow. When is sports gambling coming to the Buckeye state?

Adam Prescott

Nation's No. 1 Player, Chet Holmgren, Lists Ohio State in Top Schools

Seven-footer includes the Buckeyes in top-seven schools

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn

Gulick Highlighted in SI National Sports Broadcaster Piece

BuckeyesNow managing publisher featured in Ross Dellenger's article.

Adam Prescott

Timeline and Outlook on Sports Betting in Ohio

Recently-passed bill still needs to make its way through Senate

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Gene Smith, Chet Holmgren and Devon Kerr Headline Quick Hitters

Ohio State AD hopeful for 50K, OSU in the running for prized recruit and Devon Kerr's NWSL squad wins opener.

Adam Prescott