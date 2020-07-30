Former Buckeyes Cashing-In on NFL Success

Ohio State has no shortage of selling points to future Buckeyes, so needing another is probably not necessary. As if dominating the Big Ten and contending for a National most years is not enough, OSU has an entire army of Buckeyes cashing in huge checks in the NFL.

Not only does Ohio State have their talented alums scattered all across the league, the Buckeyes have worked their way to the top in the monetary department as well.

Former consensus All-American Joey Bosa just inked the highest paid contract in NFL history for a defensive player, two weeks after Myles Garret broke that record. Bosa, a two-time Pro Bowler, reset the defensive player market with a five-year, $135 million extension on Tuesday.

As a rookie, Bosa was named AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and has registered 40 career sacks so far in his career.

Bosa’s contract comes less than a week after another Buckeye pass-rusher received a handsome paycheck. Washington rookie Chase Young collected a four-year, $34.56M contract last Thursday, in line with his slot value as the No. 2 overall pick.

It turns out the Bosa and the other former Buckeyes who were drafted in 2016 made out pretty well financially.

Just last year, former second round pick Michael Thomas signed a 5-year contract extension with the Saints worth $100 million. That contract made him the highest paid receiver in the league. Shortly thereafter, the No. 4 overall pick from that year, Ezekiel Elliott, became the wealthiest running back in the NFL with a six-year, $90 million contract extension.

Between Bosa, Elliott, and Thomas, the former Scarlet and Gray National Champions brought home over $210 million in guaranteed money.

They likely won't be alone.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is set to receive big-time money within the next year or so. Lattimore was named the 2016 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year and just made his second career Pro Bowl last season. Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker is slated to be paid favorably, too.

Don’t forget about the other former Buckeyes like Sam Hubbard, Malik Hooker, Curtis Samuel and Denzel Ward. They have working in their favor a potential boost from the NFL salary cap that is set to go up within a few years.

Then, there are the veterans. Among them, Cameron Heyward, Malcolm Jenkins, and Ted Ginn Jr. who have made nearly $200 million over their careers.

And how about the young guys? Nick Bosa and Jeff Okudah both received $33 million guaranteed in their rookie contacts in consecutive years. Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins netted $15 million a season ago and Damon Arnette nearly matched that with $13 million from the Raiders this past week.

The Buckeyes’ track record certainly serves them well. You can be sure that as recruits consider the Scarlet and Gray, they are weighing their ability to develop into NFL stars and the financial gains that come with it.

