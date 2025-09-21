Buckeyes' Ryan Day holds interesting statistic after Ohio State bye weeks
The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently resting and regrouping during the team's Week 4 bye.
Through the first three games of the season, the Buckeyes, led by sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin, are undefeated with convincing wins under their belt. In Week 1, the team snuck by the Texas Longhorns, 14-7, before blowing out Grambling State and the Bobcats in the following two weeks.
Heading into a matchup out of a bye week, head coach Ryan Day has led team's to a perfect 6-0 record.
It may be the extra rest, it may be the extra preparation, but whatever it is, Ohio State will look to see that record stay unbroken.
In just the program's fourth game of the season, they will take on a rolling team in the Washington Huskies. They enter next Saturday's game with an undefeated 3-0 record, scoring 38, 70 and 59 points for a total of 167.
Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has been on fire for the Huskies, tossing for 778 yards on a 73.5% completion percentage and six touchdowns. On the ground, he has rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s lightning in a bottle. He’s like Kyler Murray,” Day said on Thursday. “He’s a very good player. He’s got a strong arm. He’s quick, he’s fast, and a really good football player. We’re gonna have to have a really good plan for him.”
Outside of Williams Jr., Washington has two tough running backs in Jonah Coleman and Adam Mohammed, who have a combined 492 yards and 11 touchdowns. Coleman accounts for nine of the 11 scores, placing him first in that category in the Big Ten. With such a strong offense, the Buckeyes are going to be tested early and often.
The offense as a whole is very balanced as they are passing for an average of 276 yards a game and rushing for 260.
On the defensive end, they've given up just 55 total points for an average of 18.3 points allowed per outing. They are nearly forcing two turnovers a game as well, while only giving up one fumble the entire season.
Fortunately, Ohio State is playing just as good if not better.
They are currently averaging 40.3 points per game and have given up just 16 in total with a shutout over Grambling State. The team's offense is throwing for 283 yards a game with the running attack going for 192.
Currently, the No. 1 nationally ranked team in the nation is posting one of the best defenses in college football. Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has received high praise in recent weeks due to such a low point total being allowed through three games.
The Buckeyes and Huskies will clash on Saturday, Sept. 27 with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. EST.