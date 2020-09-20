SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

BuckeyesNow Concludes Virtual Ohio State Season

Eddie Marotta

Nobody is more excited that Ohio State is going to play real 2020 football than we are at BuckeyesNow. We've really enjoyed launching our virtual season and trying to provide some entertaining content for you when it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be able to play this fall.

But just like Ohio State's mantra during the last month of uncertainty was "fight" and they always finish what they start, we've decided to do the same thing - but on an expedited timeline, of course. We certainly don't want to take away from our coverage of the Buckeyes as they prepare for the abbreviated season, but we'd like to see this project through to the end!

So with that in mind, instead of showing one game each week on Saturday afternoon as we had been doing, we've decided to release one game each night for the remainder of the virtual season. The games will post each evening at 8:30 p.m. and all games will be available on this page. We will update the page each night with the next game and we'll do a highlight recap at the end of the season when everything wraps up.

We hope you enjoy Ohio State's chase for a virtual national title!

Week 3 (published Sept. 19): Ohio State at Purdue

Week 2 (published Sept. 12): Ohio State 59, Rutgers 0

Week 1 (published Sept. 5): Ohio State 27, Illinois 24

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Tate Martell Walks Out on Miami Hurricanes

The former Buckeye has struggled to get on the field consistently throughout his collegiate career.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting Update: Class of 2021 Wide Receiver Jayden Ballard

Ballard and Massillon Washington pull away to defeat Benedictine, 28-10, Friday evening at home.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Football Schedule Analysis: Ranking the Opponents

There are several games on the schedule that Ohio State should cruise through, but which ones could trip up the Buckeyes? Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day: Wyatt Davis Back at Practice, Shaun Wade Coming Soon

Day said Friday's practice was the best practice he's been around in over a decade. Read more about what he had to say to about Justin Fields and the schedule.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Football Schedule Released

The Buckeyes open the 2020 season with Nebraska at home on October 24. Read more to see what the rest of the schedule looks like, including when they play THE GAME.

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields: 'I Learned a Lot These Past Few Months'

Quarterback and Heisman candidate speaks about the last month of challenges and emotions. Read more.

Adam Prescott

by

Rshowers

More Ohio State Commits Begin Season, Another Game Cancelled

A pair of future Buckeyes launch their seasons, while Jantzen Dunn sees his game was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Jake Hromada

Will Pac-12, Mountain West, MAC Follow Big Ten's Lead?

The Big Ten is planning their return on October 24 and should release their schedule on Monday. How long will it take for the other three postponed FBS leagues to follow suit?

Kyle Kelly

Recruiting: Emeka Egbuka Remains Patient, Still Hoping to Visit Schools

Elite 2021 prospect has favored Buckeyes, but others still involved during unusual times.

Adam Prescott

Jonathon Cooper: "We have to keep practicing and go harder than ever before"

Cooper says he feels blessed to have an opportunity to play this fall after an emotional roller coaster this summer. Read more to hear about his conversation with his mom.

Brendan Gulick