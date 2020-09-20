BuckeyesNow Concludes Virtual Ohio State Season

Nobody is more excited that Ohio State is going to play real 2020 football than we are at BuckeyesNow. We've really enjoyed launching our virtual season and trying to provide some entertaining content for you when it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be able to play this fall.

But just like Ohio State's mantra during the last month of uncertainty was "fight" and they always finish what they start, we've decided to do the same thing - but on an expedited timeline, of course. We certainly don't want to take away from our coverage of the Buckeyes as they prepare for the abbreviated season, but we'd like to see this project through to the end!

So with that in mind, instead of showing one game each week on Saturday afternoon as we had been doing, we've decided to release one game each night for the remainder of the virtual season. The games will post each evening at 8:30 p.m. and all games will be available on this page. We will update the page each night with the next game and we'll do a highlight recap at the end of the season when everything wraps up.

We hope you enjoy Ohio State's chase for a virtual national title!

Week 3 (published Sept. 19): Ohio State at Purdue

Week 2 (published Sept. 12): Ohio State 59, Rutgers 0

Week 1 (published Sept. 5): Ohio State 27, Illinois 24

