The Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide typically compete for one of the four coveted spots in the College Football Playoff. In fact, the Buckeyes last beat Alabama in the 2015 Sugar Bowl en route to the first National Championship in the CFP era. But in a few years, the College Football Playoff Committee will have a chance to factor in a head-to-head result.

The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide have scheduled a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028.

The 2027 contest at Ohio Stadium will mark Ohio State's first regular season game against an SEC opponent since they played LSU in 1988.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith teased the announcement this afternoon as well.

“We’d like to thank University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne and Senior Deputy Director of Athletics Finus Gaston, who worked so hard with us to get this series scheduled,” Diana Sabau, Ohio State Deputy Director of Athletics, said. “Building a non-conference schedule with tradition-rich programs is important to the competitive excellence of our program and the department, and it is great for our fans. We are excited for both schools and pleased to be able to share in this announcement today with the University of Alabama.”

The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide have met only four times ever, most recently in the aforementioned 2015 Sugar Bowl that sent Ohio State on to the national championship. The Buckeyes won that contest, 42-35.

The other three match-ups were all Alabama victories, including games in January 2, 1978 in the Sugar Bowl, August 27, 1986 in a regular season meeting and January 2, 1995 in the Citrus Bowl. Neither school has ever played in the other's home stadium.

Ohio State now has home-and-home series scheduled against Power Five conference all the way through 2031. Their other opponents include Oregon (2020, 2021), Notre Dame (2022, 2023), Washington (2024, 2025), Texas (2025, 2026) and Georgia (2030, 2031).

