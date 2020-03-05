BuckeyeMaven
Cade Stover Lands at Tight End in Search for Playing Time

Bruce Hooley

Cade Stover didn't win Ohio's Mr. Football in 2018 because the title applied almost literally to his presence at virtually every position of impact on the field throughout his high school career.

He won that honor because everything he did, Stover performed with a dominance unapproached by others throughout the states.

Those well-rounded abilities made him a legend at Lexington High School north of Columbus, but two years into his Ohio State career, Stover is hoping to finally forge a legacy at one position rather than via his versatility.

Tight end is his latest landing spot, following a move to defensive end, which came late last season after Stover reported as a linebacker.

That's where he played in high school...linebacker, defensive end, tight end, as well as running back, quarterback, receiver and safety.

“I think an offensive guy with a defensive mindset is dangerous,” Stover said. “That’s bred in me, so that’s not going anywhere.”

Stover's father, Trevor, was a tight end on former OSU assistant Gary Blackney's Bowling Green team that came into Ohio Stadium and threw a scare into the Buckeyes in 1992 before losing, 17-6.

The Stover family operates a cattle farm that raises farm-to-table Angus beef, so it's no stretch to say that the 6-4, 255-pound Stover is country strong.

His Instagram is peppered with photos of him working on the farm and with a large selection of him playing basketball. He was his county's player of the year in hoops, so Stover brings that athleticism to tight end.

“I was told when we recruited Cade, I was never allowed to go see him, because the recruiters thought he could be a good tight end and if I walked in the building, it could be a bad deal,” said Kevin Wilson, OSU's tight ends coach and offensive coordinator. “So I was dying to watch him play high school basketball, and I was prohibited from doing so."

Now Stover is at Wilson's disposal for several reasons.

First, because he grew too big to stay at linebacker.

Second, because Cormontae Hamilton was getting too heavy to stay at tight end and defensive line coach Larry Johnson wanted him at that spot.

While OSU doesn't feature the tight end the way many fans have wanted for decades, it did play four tight ends somewhat regularly last season.

Luke Farrell, Jeremy Ruckert, Rashod Berry and Jake Hausmann saw action in 2019. Barry is gone and Farrell and Hausmann will be gone after this season.

“I think in the long run, it’s a better fit for my body and what I can do...," Stover said. "I like playing tight end. I think it’s best on me. You get to play a little nasty in terms of blocking people, and you get to play in space too and get the ball.”

