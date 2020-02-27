Chase Young Confident He's Best Player in NFL Draft

Ohio State can already make a strong case that it is DBU, with a host of defensive backs among the best in the NFL.

Chase Young's likely selection No. 2 overall in the April Draft will give the Buckeyes a legitimate argument at DEU, as well.

Following former teammate Nick Bosa, and Nick's brother, Joey, into the pros as a Top 3 choice at defensive end will forecast the same success for Young that he enjoyed at Ohio State.

His 27 sacks the past two seasons led the nation, as did his 16.5 this past year, in helping the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record, third straight undisputed Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth.

All that makes him the consensus choice to follow former Buckeye Joe Burrow, who led LSU to the national championship, off the board once Burrow goes to the Cincinnati Bengals No. 1 overall.

Nick Bosa went No. 2 overall last season and wound up the NFL defensive rookie-of-the-year.

San Diego drafted Joey Bosa No. 3 overall in 2017. He, too, was NFL defensive rookie-of-the-year and is already a two-time Pro Bowler.

Young believes that while he might not go first, he is still the best player in the draft.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "I think I showed it on my tape. Every game, I think I showed it. I definitely think I put my best foot forward this year, I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are hard work and dedication and I'm going to bring those two to the NFL with me."

Young will choose to make the same splash with his Pro Day performance that he made in winning Big Ten defensive player-of-the-year honors and finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy.

He won't be working out in Indianpolis this week, but will instead show his wares on his home turf, at OSU's Pro Day in March.

"Me and my (management) team decided to do that just because that Day 1 when I step on the field I want to be football ready," Young said on NFL Network. "I'm not trying to compete to be a combine player. I need to be a football player. Just know when I step on that field Day 1, I'll be ready."

Young's best games as a junior came in Ohio Stadium, registering four sacks and two forced fumbles against Wisconsin and three sacks against Penn State.

