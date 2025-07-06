College Football Analyst Makes Prediction Buckeyes Fans Won't Like
The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a great season, having won the National Championship with a 34-23 win over Notre Dame.
“I don’t like Ohio State,” Finebaum said. “I think Ohio State is going to lose in the opener against Texas, and they are going to struggle to make the playoffs, let alone win it all.”
The Buckeyes have lost some key pieces from their 2024 National Champion team as they left for the NFL. One of the significant losses is quarterback Will Howard.
Julian Sayin will likely take over as the starting quarterback, and while talented, there could be some growing pains as a starter.
Finebaum also described the continued struggles that Ohio State has faced against its rival, the Michigan Wolverines.
“I’m glad to see someone on the Ohio State lineup maybe do something more than just mouthing words because Jeremiah sounds serious,” Finebaum said. “Ryan Day has promised after every loss not to lose again, and he continues to lose again.
Day won his first matchup against Michigan, but he has lost the last four.
"They are the defending national champions, so even clowns like me on the fourth of July are not going to call for a firing of a coach because he loses one game. But that is a game he has to deal with at some point. But that national championship game will pay a lot of bills, probably, yes, including another loss to Michigan.”
Day and the Buckeyes will look to take down Michigan in 2025 and repeat as National Champions, but Finebaum doesn't have much confidence in them.
