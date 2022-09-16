Game Prediction: No. 12 BYU Cougars vs No. 25 Oregon Ducks

How about those Cougars?! They pulled off an "upset" that probably wasn't talked nearly enough about east of the Mississippi this week when they beat No. 9-ranked Baylor.

Just don't tell BYU fans it was an upset, because they have a ton of confidence in this team - and for good reason. The Cougars have enough quality opponents on their schedule this year to have legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations if they run the table. Head coach Kilani Sitake has done a remarkable job during the last six years. A win on Saturday afternoon would put them on track to play a New Year's Day Bowl Game, even if they miss the CFP.

Oregon is no joke, but an awful lot of air came out the balloon for Dan Lanning's team in his debut as the Ducks new coach when they got whacked by top-ranked Georgia, 49-3 in Atlanta. Oregon responded nicely by drubbing FCS opponent Eastern Washington, 70-14 in Week 2.

As Ohio State fans keep and eye on the other premier teams in college football this year, here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects when the Cougars meet the Ducks.

What's the betting line for BYU vs. Oregon?

BYU at OREGON – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Oregon (-3.5) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 58

BYU vs. Oregon Predictions

Brendan Gulick: BYU 31, Oregon 22

I love BYU's physicality and I think that's where this game will ultimately be decided. BYU doesn't do a whole lot of things with any great flash. They are a tough, gritty team that just loves to hit people.

I'm not totally sure how I feel about Oregon yet. I like a lot of pieces on that team, but I still want to learn their identity. I think I know who they are because we've seen what it looks like when Dan Lanning is at his best. But they need to prove that before I'm a believer.

There's too much at stake here for BYU. Even on the road in a tough environment, I think the Cougars get it done.

Andrew Lind: BYU 38, Oregon 28

Coming off of a close but impressive overtime win against defending Big XII champion Baylor last weekend, BYU finds itself with its second test of the season in a road trip to Oregon, which is never an easy place to play.

The Ducks looked absolutely abysmal in the season opener against Georgia, and that sticks with me more than last weekend's blowout win over Eastern Washington. The Cougars, though not elite like the Bulldogs, are still extremely physical on both sides of the ball and will dictate this matchup.

Caleb Spinner: Oregon 28, BYU 23

You can find an exciting pairing in this game regardless of whether you’re looking at quarterbacks Jaren Hall (BYU) and Bo Nix (Oregon), receivers Chase Roberts (BYU) and Troy Franklin (Oregon) or running backs Christopher Brooks (BYU) and either of Oregon’s two stars Sean Dollars or Mar’Keise King.

I have to go with Oregon here, due to their multitude of options in the running game. I think it gives them more of a mysterious front in the eyes of the BYU defense as to where they could go between the tackles.

