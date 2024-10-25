Could 2025 NFL Draft First Round Pass By With No Buckeyes Selected?
Many players returned from the 2023 Ohio State Buckeyes squad to run it back and accomplish some major goals as a team in 2024. Despite losing to the Oregon Ducks by one point in their last game out, this group can still beat the Michigan Wolverines, win a Big Ten Championship and win a National Championship. That is all within reach still as the season progresses.
Once all is said and done regardless of the end results, there will be a mass exodus to the NFL following the season. The Buckeyes will be well represented in the 2025 NFL Draft and the expectation is that numerous Ohio State players may be picked in the first round.
In a recent two-round mock draft by the 33rd Team, 32 picks passed by in the first round with no Buckeyes selected. It wasn't until the second round that numerous Buckeyes came off the board.
Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was the first to be picked in the simulation by the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 35. This could be an excellent fit especially considering that Amari Cooper is now with the Buffalo Bills, Elijah Moore will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year and several young wide receivers have not panned out. Egbuka and Jerry Jeudy would instantly be the top two wide receivers.
The next two Buckeyes to be picked were offensive linemen. Offensive guard Donovan Jackson gets snagged at No. 39 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, while offensive tackle Josh Simmons goes at No. 41 to the New York Giants.
With only these three projected by this mock draft to go in the first 64 picks, I am left scratching my head. Egbuka and Jackson both have strong chances of being first-round picks. Egbuka more-so due to his position as a wide receiver. Simmons slipping to the second round is realtistic because of his season ending knee injury.
No Quinshon Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson, Tyleik Williams or Jack Sawyer even mentioned is shocking. Judkins and Henderson are two of the best running backs in the country, Williams may be the most explosive defensive tackle in the class and Sawyer has generated a ton of pressure this season.
It is hard to imagine that no Buckeyes get selected in the first round. Truthfully, two at minimum likely go in the first and perhaps eight or nine may be selected in the first two rounds.